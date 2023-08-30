PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Media Associates recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around May 31, 2023, that impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes: names; addresses; medical or health insurance information that would appear on billing statements, invoices, or other claims-related documents; and in some instances health insurance ID numbers which may be the same as an individual’s Society Security Number.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Data Media Associates related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Data Media Associates, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Data Media Associates that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com