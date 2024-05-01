PITTSBURGH, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. (“FBCS”) announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in February 2024, which impacted the personal information of almost two million people. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and account information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against FBCS related to this data breach. If you receive a data breach notification from FBCS, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from FBCS which states that your information was impacted, please call Connor Hayes at (412) 253-6401, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

