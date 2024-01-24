PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — loanDepot, Inc. recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. While the specifics of what data has been breached have not yet been announced, loanDepot has confirmed that the sensitive personal information of about 16.6 million customers was affected.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against loanDepot related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from loanDepot you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from loanDepot that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

