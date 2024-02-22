PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Management Resource Group, LLC (“MMRG”), doing business as American Vision Partners, recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that it discovered on or about November 14, 2023, which impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, contact information, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against MMRG related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from MMRG you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from MMRG which states that your information was impacted

