PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Hospital District recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack which began on April 21st, and which they discovered on July 18th, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, information regarding their care at Oak Valley Hospital District, and their insurance information. Social Security Numbers may have also been affected.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Oak Valley Hospital District related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Oak Valley Hospital District you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Oak Valley Hospital District that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

