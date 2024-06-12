PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panorama Eyecare has recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license/state IDs, and financial account information, as well as dates of service and medical provider.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Panorama Eyecare related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Panorama Eyecare you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Panorama Eyecare, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm

