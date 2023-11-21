PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perry Johnson & Associates (PJ&A) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack between March 27 and May 2, 2023, that impacted the personal information of millions of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, admission diagnoses, dates and times of service, Social Security numbers, insurance information, medical transcription files such as lab and diagnostic test results, medical details, and treatment facilities and healthcare provider names.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PJ&A related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PJ&A, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from PJ&A that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com