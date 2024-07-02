PITTSBURGH, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prudential Insurance Company of America (“Prudential”) has announced that it suffered from a data breach which impacted the personal information of approximately 2.5 million individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, driver’s license numbers, and other non-driver identification card numbers.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Prudential related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Prudential, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Prudential that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at [email protected], or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

