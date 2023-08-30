PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Medical Holdings, a healthcare system that operates facilities in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Jersey was recently hit with a ransomware attack on or about August 3, 2023, that likely impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Prospect Medical Holdings related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient of Prospect Medical Holdings, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Prospect Medical Holdings that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com WEB lynchcarpenter.com