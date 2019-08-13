Lynden Transport maintains No. 1 ranking in 2019 Quest for Quality Awards

Breaking News
Lynden Transport’s 23rd award and seventh consecutive No. 1

Lynden’s multi-modal capabilities allow customers to balance speed and cost by shipping via air, land, or sea.

A Lynden Transport truck hauls freight to a remote site on the North Slope of Alaska. Lynden has been serving Alaska since 1954.

Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lynden Transport maintained its top spot among carriers by earning a seventh consecutive No. 1 ranking and its 23rd overall award in the 36th annual Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards. The company received the highest scores among Less-than-Truckload (LTL) western regional carriers in the on-time performance and information technology categories and earned the highest overall weighted score. 

“Although this is our seventh award in seven years, it is still exciting and gratifying to be recognized by our customers for the work we do each day,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. “Our industry is rapidly changing with the demands of e-commerce and the pressure of quicker delivery expectations. This award lets us know that we are not only keeping pace with industry changes, we are doing it while providing exceptional customer service. As always, credit goes to our hard-working drivers, customer service representatives, support staff and the entire Lynden Transport team.”

For more than 30 years, Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Award has been regarded as the highest measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry. The results are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. This year, 4,975 ballots were cast by readers for the “best of the best” in service excellence across a number of criteria including: on-time performance, equipment & operations, value, information technology and customer service. To be a winner, a company had to receive at least five percent of the category vote.

Lynden Transport is part of the Lynden family of companies, whose combined capabilities include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, scheduled and charter barges, intermodal bulk chemical hauls, scheduled and chartered air freighters, domestic and international forwarding and customs services, sanitary bulk commodities hauling, and multi-modal logistics. Lynden pioneered shipping to Alaska in 1954.

