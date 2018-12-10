Lynx and Teledyne e2v reduce time and risk for safety certifiable PowerPC system development

LynxOS-178 FAA approved Reusable Software Component ported to Teledyne e2v’s DO-254 ready Qormino® QT1040-4GB Common Computer Platform

San Jose, California,, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lynx Software Technologies, a world leader in the embedded software market and Teledyne e2v, an aerospace qualified manufacturer of advanced semiconductors today announced a compact, powerful hardware and software development platform offering the fastest path to certifiability for safety critical Power Architecture® applications in avionics and other domains that demand high reliability. The announcement follows the porting of LynxOS-178, a proven, field-hardened and DO-178C certified hard real-time operating system, to the Teledyne e2v Qormino® QT1040-4GB Common Computer Platform, an exceptionally compact custom platform including a Power Architecture® based Processor, 4GB of DDR4 memory, and benefitting from DO-254 certification support. LynxOS-178 is the first and only commercial RTOS which has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Reusable Software Component (RSC), and acceptable for use in DO-178 design assurance level A systems per the Advisory Circular (AC) 20-148.

Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Digital Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v commented “The integration of the market’s only commercially available Reusable Software Component RTOS, LynxOS-178, with our DO-254 certification ready Qormino QT1040-4GB Power Architecture based platform is an exciting opportunity for our mutual customers to accelerate their certified system development. Qormino reduces their design cycle time, and enhances their ability to stay in the market with our 15+ year support commitment.”

Lee Cresswell, vice president of global sales at Lynx, added, “The LynxOS-178 RSC significantly reduces the risk, effort and cost of certification according to DO-178C. Acting as a ‘reusable hardware component’ the Teledyne e2v Qormino module similarly speeds and simplifies certification to DO-254. Coupling with our RTOS RSC provides customer benefits in terms of both time-to-market and time-in-market as their software applications evolve, and reinforces Lynx’s commitment to working with its partners and customers to fundamentally reduce the cost of developing, certifying and sustaining avionics designs.”

Teledyne e2v’s Qormino QT1040-4GB combines NXP QorIQ® T1040 Quad Core Power Architecture processor and 4GB of DDR4 memory on a custom substrate which reduces development time, simplifies designs and allows space savings on the printed circuit board (PCB). QT1040-4GB is shipping today to customers, targeted at High Reliability environments up to military temperature Range (-55C to 125C), and is supplied with a DO-254 Data Package.

The LynxOS®-178 RTOS is an open standards hard real-time DO-178B/C level A certified operating system with natively implemented POSIX APIs and FACE compatibility. LynxOS-178 also provides support for ARINC 653 services, ARINC 653 time and space partitioning, and the deployment of applications developed according to ARINC 653 APplication EXecutive (APEX) APIs. LynxOS-178 is designed specifically to fulfil the stringent needs of multithread and multiprocessing applications in safety-critical real-time systems.

The integration was demonstrated at Electronica 2018 in Munich 13-19 November on the Teledyne e2v booth. The demonstration showcased the Eclipse-based Luminosity integrated development environment (IDE) and SpyKer tools, and showed cross-development targeting the Teledyne e2v Qormino QT1040-4GB.

Availability

LynxOS-178 2.2.4, supporting NXP T series devices, is available today. Certification artifacts for the LynxOS-178 RSC are available today to support certification according to DO-178C up to DAL A Qormino QT1040-4GB Evaluation & Open Development Platform is available today.

A LynxOS-178 Board support Package (BSP) for the Qormino QT1040-4GB Development Board is immediately available as an early access release.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Through precision engineering, Lynx Software Technologies develops advanced processor and multi-core SoC resource management technology that empowers innovative companies to create the safest, most secure systems in the world. Lynx is committed to providing the highest levels of safety and security in its Virtualization and RTOS products. The LynxOS®-178 RTOS is the first and only time- and space-partitioned, FAA-accepted Reusable Software Component (RSC). The latest product in the portfolio, the award-winning LynxSecure offers a secure separation kernel and embedded hypervisor that forms a platform for the development of highly secure systems. Since it was established in 1988, Lynx Software Technologies has created technology that has been successfully deployed in thousands of designs and millions of products made by leading automotive, communications, avionics, aerospace, medical, and transportation companies. Lynx headquarters are located in San Jose, CA.

For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security, and industrial markets.

Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. In combination with its sister companies, Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne Imaging Sensors, three imaging powerhouses together represent a new paradigm in the delivery of innovative imaging solutions built on unrivalled expertise and a deep technological heritage that includes capabilities across the spectrum, from infrared to x-ray imaging

.

For more information, please visit www.teledyne-e2v.com & www.teledyne-e2v.com/qormino/

