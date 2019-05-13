Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lynx makes key appointments to leadership team

Lynx makes key appointments to leadership team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Appoints VP Program Management and Director of Product Marketing, in parallel with expansion of core software engineering team

San Jose, California, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, has made key appointments to its leadership team and significantly expanded headcount at its headquarters in San Jose, California. Neeraja Vemulapalli joins Lynx in a newly created role as Vice President, Program Management and Quality, and David Beal joins as Director of Product Marketing. Lynx has also significantly expanded its core software engineering team to support program delivery.

Gurjot Singh, CEO at Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Lynx is at an exciting point in its history. We have launched and delivered Lynx MOSA.ic, a unique software development framework for developing and deploying comprehensible software systems, bringing capabilities that have allowed us to secure key subsystems within major US government and automotive industry programs. Neeraja and David are exceptionally talented individuals, and I look forward to their contribution as we work together to build on these successes and the positive momentum we are currently experiencing across our major markets.”

Neeraja Vemulapalli added, “Lynx has a reputation for exceptional quality and high standards in industries where safety and security are fundamental. I’m excited to be part of the team where my experience and industry background will bring improved program management, quality and support to our customers. Lynx culture of openness and willingness to change allows us to continuously improve, adapt, and help our customers succeed.”

David Beal commented, “The Lynx MOSA.ic launch was a great step for the company. This unique and modular system approach has the potential to fundamentally change the way in which the industry builds and certifies complex systems in any market where safety and security are important. I’m looking forward to working with our teams and partners to make this a success.”

Neeraja Vemulapalli was at Wind River for 21 years. Her most recent position was Engineering Director, managing a large engineering team responsible for end-end development and delivery of core products.

David Beal joins from Xilinx, where he spent over seven years as Senior Product Manager, Embedded Products. David Beal brings over 25 years of embedded, field engineering and product management experience.

About Lynx Software Technologies
Every day, millions of people worldwide benefit from products that rely on Lynx Software Technologies—from Internet and phone communications, to airline flight-control systems, office automation, and medical devices. 
An innovator in modern platform software technologies, Lynx provides the richest set of options for efficiently realizing robust, comprehensible software systems onto modern CPUs.

Lynx has crafted and adapted platform architectures over thirty years of processor evolution, beginning with the LynxOS® real-time operating system (RTOS), which offered a UNIX®-like user model and standard POSIX interfaces to developers of embedded systems.  LynxOS® was one of the first operating systems to leverage hardware memory protection capabilities and featured a state-of-the-art scalable real-time thread execution model.  LynxOS-178—a 2nd Generation refinement of the LynxOS RTOS—introduced kernel partitioning and ARINC API standards to the avionic development community.  LynxOS-178 is developed and certified to the distinguished FAA DO-178C DAL A safety standard and received the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. Lynx MOSA.ic™ extends this proud history of innovation by leveraging CPU virtualization to further simplify and decentralize platform abstraction layers, providing a modular development and integration framework for rapidly building software systems out of independent application modules.

For more information, visit www.lynx.com.

###

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark and LynxOS is a registered trademark of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders. 

CONTACT: Media Contacts:
Kirsten Nelson
Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.
+1 408-979-4404
[email protected]  

Europe:
Peter van der Sluijs
Neesham Public Relations
+44 (0) 1296 628180
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.