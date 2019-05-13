Lynx makes key appointments to leadership team

Appoints VP Program Management and Director of Product Marketing, in parallel with expansion of core software engineering team

San Jose, California, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, has made key appointments to its leadership team and significantly expanded headcount at its headquarters in San Jose, California. Neeraja Vemulapalli joins Lynx in a newly created role as Vice President, Program Management and Quality, and David Beal joins as Director of Product Marketing. Lynx has also significantly expanded its core software engineering team to support program delivery.

Gurjot Singh, CEO at Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Lynx is at an exciting point in its history. We have launched and delivered Lynx MOSA.ic, a unique software development framework for developing and deploying comprehensible software systems, bringing capabilities that have allowed us to secure key subsystems within major US government and automotive industry programs. Neeraja and David are exceptionally talented individuals, and I look forward to their contribution as we work together to build on these successes and the positive momentum we are currently experiencing across our major markets.”

Neeraja Vemulapalli added, “Lynx has a reputation for exceptional quality and high standards in industries where safety and security are fundamental. I’m excited to be part of the team where my experience and industry background will bring improved program management, quality and support to our customers. Lynx culture of openness and willingness to change allows us to continuously improve, adapt, and help our customers succeed.”

David Beal commented, “The Lynx MOSA.ic launch was a great step for the company. This unique and modular system approach has the potential to fundamentally change the way in which the industry builds and certifies complex systems in any market where safety and security are important. I’m looking forward to working with our teams and partners to make this a success.”

Neeraja Vemulapalli was at Wind River for 21 years. Her most recent position was Engineering Director, managing a large engineering team responsible for end-end development and delivery of core products.

David Beal joins from Xilinx, where he spent over seven years as Senior Product Manager, Embedded Products. David Beal brings over 25 years of embedded, field engineering and product management experience.

