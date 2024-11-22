HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.34 per share, to be paid to shareholders on Dec. 9, 2024, with an ex-dividend and record date of Dec. 2, 2024.
