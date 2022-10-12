Lyophilization equipment industry is anticipated to register 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 by growing demand for superior products with longer shelf life and stability.

Selbyville, Delaware , Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The lyophilization equipment market value is projected to exceed USD 13 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing demand for superior quality products with longer shelf life and stability is set to positively influence the industry trends. These properties are vital in the field of pharmaceuticals, bio-medical, biotechnology, and food processing, which is boosting product adoption. Lyophilization equipment can effectively support the storage and distribution of vaccines, which substantially fostered its uptake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3577





The lack of skilled workforce is foreseen to hinder market outlook. Operating and maintaining lyophilization equipment requires professional expertise associated with lyophilization techniques and procedures as freeze-drying is a complex process. A dearth of knowledge among healthcare workers about the equipment’s mechanism is impeding market growth. However, favorable initiatives by company players to increase awareness regarding the use of these products are foreseen to improve the industry scenario to eventually overcome this hurdle.

Browse key industry insights spread across 140 pages with 181 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Lyophilization Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Tray Style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, Rotary Freeze Dryers), By Scale of Operation (Bench Top, Pilot Scale, Industrial Scale), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biomedical, Food Processing), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lyophilization-equipment-market

Cost-effectiveness and ease of operation to push manifold freeze dryers demand

Manifold freeze dryers segment is speculated to progress at over 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to growing uptake of these freeze dryers for making active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Additionally, they are cost-effective and can be operated easily as compared to other freeze-drying equipment, thereby fueling segment progress.

Widespread biotechnology applications to bolster market expansion

The industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment captured more than 85% business share in 2021. Driven by the extensive use in the pharmaceutical and food industries due to the high efficacy, along with the capability of producing freeze-dried products on a large scale, this scale of operation segment is poised to showcase considerable demand through 2030.

Rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment to promote others application segment growth

The lyophilization equipment market outlook from the others application segment is anticipated to remain positive until 2030. The expansion of healthcare facilities for early diagnosis and detection of chronic disorders is estimated to propel the demand for lyophilization technology. The others segment is forecast to exceed a valuation of USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2030. Additionally, developing infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to push the demand for the equipment in other applications between 2022 and 2030.

Expanding R&D facilities to help Europe arise as a prominent regional ground

Europe lyophilization equipment market is slated to reach USD 4 billion by 2030. The growing pharmaceutical industry in the region is set to be a major factor encouraging regional industry growth. In addition, the strong presence of market players and well-established R&D facilities in developed countries of Europe is speculated to further augment the regional lyophilization equipment industry outlook.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3577

Advancements in product portfolio to remain a key growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the lyophilization equipment market is inclusive of Telstar, Optima Pharma, Labconco, SP Industries, Inc., GEA Group, and ZIRBUS Technology GmbH, among others. These companies engage mainly in expanding their product portfolio, along with entering into strategic partnerships to strengthen their customer base and enhance their business presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/