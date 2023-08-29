The global market for lyophilized injectables is expected to see a paradigm shift as a result of embedded technological features in devices and injectors.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for lyophilized injectable is anticipated to advance with almost a 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 5 billion.
When a substance is unstable in aqueous solution, the most often utilized procedure for producing parenteral pharmaceutical products is lyophilization. It is crucial to the preservation of materials that require a sterile and delicate preservation technique and low moisture content (less than 1%) to maintain stability.
Global Lyophilized Injectable Market: Key Players
Major companies are becoming increasingly interested in developing universal, upgradeable, and flexible drug delivery systems to meet the growing need for lyophilized injectables on a global basis. They are investing a sizable sum of money in activities connected to research and development to accomplish this.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global lyophilized injectable market:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- BD
- Schott AG
- Aristopharma Ltd.
- Vetter Pharma
- Jubilant HollisterStier LLC
Developments by the key players in the global market for lyophilized injectable are:
|Market Player
|Year
|Key Developments
|Recipharm
|2022
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|2022
Industry professionals are implementing lyophilization in their manufacturing processes due to the improved quality and shelf life of lyophilized medications. Lyophilized injectable pharmaceuticals are being more often used by contract research and manufacturing companies to deliver high-quality goods to consumers.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- The Asia Pacific lyophilized injectable market is predicted to expand rapidly in the next years as a result of unexplored potential, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased availability of contract manufacturing as well as research services.
- Compared to non-lyophilized items, lyophilized products are thought to be safe to use while providing the intended functionality.
- Global demand for lyophilized injectables is anticipated to be driven by CRAMS, a rapidly expanding industry.
Market Trends for Lyophilized Injectable
- Injectable drugs that have been lyophilized are stable at room temperature and just need to be rehydrated before use. This streamlines and simplifies procedures while removing several potential causes of pipetting problems.
- Eliminating the cold chain reduces costs and carbon footprint while also having a beneficial environmental impact by reducing the demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS or ‘Styrofoam’) containers. These are commonly used to export temperature-controlled items.
- Compared to non-lyophilized items, lyophilized products are thought to be safe to use while providing the intended functionality. Lyophilization aids in keeping the chemical compound’s biological and chemical activity present in the finished product. This fuels the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors’ need for lyophilized injectable drugs.
Lyophilized Injectable Regional Market Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the lyophilized injectable market in different regions. These are:
- In North America, the lyophilized injectable market was dominated by the United States in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the worldwide market during the forecast period due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the increasing acceptance of lyophilized injectable pharmaceuticals in the area’s nations.
- From 2018 to 2026, the lyophilized injectables market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR. The area includes developing nations including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China, Indonesia, and India. Asia Pacific, which was the third-largest market in the world in 2017, has substantial prospects in the healthcare industry. Large prospects exist for these type of injectables in these nations for the healthcare industry.
Global Lyophilized Injectable Market Segmentation
|Type of Packaging
|Type of Delivery
|Indication
|End User
|Region
