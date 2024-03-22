— Data from ENLIGHTEN I Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of LYR-210 in Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) Anticipated Q2 2024 —

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA) (“Lyra” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory nasal inserts for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“We look forward to reporting topline results from our ENLIGHTEN I pivotal Phase 3 trial of our lead product candidate, LYR-210, in CRS patients in the second quarter of this year,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and CEO of Lyra. “We believe the positive findings from our Phase 2 studies, including the recent BEACON trial results of our next product candidate, LYR-220, de-risk our pivotal program and validate the potential of our nasal insert to treat CRS.”

Dr. Palasis continued, “By maintaining a steady dose of corticosteroid at the site of disease for six months with a single administration of LYR-210 or LYR-220, we believe our product candidates have the potential to address the needs of up to four million CRS patients who fail current medical management in the United States.”

LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioabsorbable nasal inserts designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS with a single administration. LYR-210 has a smaller dimension and is intended for patients with narrow anatomy, primarily those who have not undergone ethmoid sinus surgery (ESS). LYR-220, a larger insert, is designed for CRS patients whose nasal cavity is enlarged due to previous ESS.

Upcoming 2024 Milestones

Report topline results from ENLIGHTEN I pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of LYR-210 in Q2 2024

Complete enrollment in ENLIGHTEN II, the second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of LYR-210, in the second half of 2024

Report results from ENLIGHTEN I 52-week extension study in Q4 2024

End of Phase 2 meeting for LYR-220 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2024

Program Highlights

BEACON Phase 2 Clinical Trial of LYR-220 in CRS Patients who Have Had Prior Ethmoid Sinus Surgery

In September 2023, Lyra announced positive topline results from the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial of LYR-220 in adult patients with CRS who have recurrent symptoms despite prior ESS: LYR-220 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) score (-16.8; p=0.007) and in a composite of the 3 cardinal symptoms of CRS (nasal obstruction, nasal discharge, facial pain/pressure; 3CS) (-1.50; p=0.02) compared to sham control at 24 weeks, with statistically significant improvement observed as early as week 2 in SNOT-22 and at week 4 in 3CS. Patients with impaired smell at baseline showed statistically significant improvement in their sense of smell compared to control at week 24 (-0.87; p=0.026). LYR-220 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in ethmoid sinus opacification as measured by computed tomography (CT) scans at week 24 (p=0.035). These data provide objective radiological evidence of improvement with LYR-220 treatment. At End of Study, Week 28, patients receiving LYR-220 showed continued symptomatic improvement compared to sham control in both SNOT-22 (-17.6; p=0.007) and in 3CS (-1.28; p=0.063). The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no serious adverse events observed. The most commonly reported adverse events included sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, bronchitis, and COVID-19.



The Phase 2 BEACON trial was a randomized, controlled, parallel-group study intended to evaluate the safety and placement feasibility of the LYR-220 (7500µg MF) matrix, over a 28-week period, in symptomatic CRS patients who have had prior ESS. The study consisted of two parts: Part 1 was designed primarily to assess the feasibility and tolerability of two 7500µg MF matrix designs; in Part 2, 42 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive LYR-220 or sham control.

ENLIGHTEN Pivotal Program of LYR-210 in CRS Patients who have not had Ethmoid Sinus Surgery

The ENLIGHTEN program consists of two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, ENLIGHTEN I and ENLIGHTEN II, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS. The Company designed each trial to evaluate 180 CRS patients who have failed medical management and have not had prior ESS, randomized 2:1 to either LYR-210 (7500µg mometasone furoate (MF)) or control over 24 weeks. The ENLIGHTEN I trial also includes an extension phase to further assess the safety and repeat use of LYR-210 through 52 weeks. The goal of the two pivotal trials is to support a New Drug Application to the FDA for LYR-210.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $102.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $102.6 million as of September 30, 2023. Management believes its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance are sufficient to fund the Company’s planned operations into the first quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 were $12.2 million and $48.0 million, respectively, compared to $9.5 million and $38.8 million for the same periods in 2022. The increase year over year was primarily driven by higher clinical development costs related to the Company’s three clinical trials and employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 were $4.4 million and $19.1 million, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $17.6 million for the same periods in 2022. The increase year over year was primarily driven by higher employee-related costs.

The Company recorded an impairment charge of $1.6 million related to long-lived assets for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company recorded an impairment charge of $1.3 million related to long-lived assets for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 was $15.1 million and $62.7 million, respectively, compared to $14.2 million and $55.3 million for the same periods in 2022.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics , Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory nasal inserts for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra has two product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220 , in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioabsorbable nasal inserts designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS with a single administration. LYR-210, being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, has a smaller dimension and is intended for patients with narrow anatomy, primarily patients who have not undergone ethmoid sinus surgery. LYR-220 is a larger insert designed for CRS patients whose nasal cavity is enlarged due to previous ethmoid sinus surgery. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 1,558 $ 1,363 Operating expenses: Research and development 48,029 38,797 General and administrative 19,057 17,556 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 1,592 1,316 Total operating expenses 68,678 57,669 Loss from operations (67,120) (56,306) Other income: Interest income 4,499 1,041 Total other income 4,499 1,041 Loss before income tax expense (62,621) (55,265) Income tax expense (59) (13) Net loss (62,680) (55,278) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding gain on short-term investments, net of tax 23 10 Comprehensive loss $ (62,657) $ (55,268) Net loss per share —basic and diluted $ (1.26) $ (1.83) Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 49,804,283 30,235,689

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,353 $ 32,550 Short-term investments 80,400 65,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,068 2,935 Total current assets 104,821 100,829 Property and equipment, net 2,043 2,243 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,233 2,223 Restricted cash 1,392 1,392 Other assets 1,111 3,281 Total assets $ 142,600 $ 109,968 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,131 $ 2,616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,374 9,030 Operating lease liabilities 5,434 1,549 Deferred revenue 1,658 1,275 Total current liabilities 19,597 14,470 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,447 667 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 12,136 14,077 Total liabilities 53,180 29,214 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2023 and 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31,

2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2023 and 2022; 57,214,550 and 31,827,659 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 57 32 Additional paid-in capital 400,685 329,387 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 33 10 Accumulated deficit (311,355) (248,675) Total stockholders’ equity 89,420 80,754 Total liabilities and stock and stockholders’ equity $ 142,600 $ 109,968

