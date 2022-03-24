Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath Attorney for Carol Wright Announces Press Conference Scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022

Breaking News
Attorney Lance Ivey and family of Carol Wright hold follow up Press Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Board Certified Trial Attorney Lance C. Ivey, a partner at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath, will be conducting a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, to announce the next steps for the family of Carol Wright. This will be held on Flagler Drive, South of the Royal Park Bridge. Carol Wright’s family will be in attendance on Monday morning.

The 79-year-old woman was crossing the Royal Park Bridge on February 6, 2022, when the bridge lifted and she tragically fell to her death. Lance Ivey conducted multiple interviews over the last few weeks in response to the recent updates on this case. Carol Wright’s family and Mr. Ivey share the same goal, which is for this type of incident to never happen to another family. 

Mr. Ivey will provide further information at the press conference and will be making an announcement on behalf of the family. 

About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath is a law firm that represents plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. 

For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com. The law firm’s main office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Media Contact

Kevin W. Ryan

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath

kryan@foryourrights.com

