M.D.O.S.C.A, Inc. acquires MD Office Solutions; a Digirad Health Mobile Imaging Services Company in Northern California

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M.D.O.S.C.A Inc., a California based holding company (“MDOSCA”), announced that it has acquired MD Office Solutions (“MD Office Solutions”) from Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (formerly Digirad Corporation). Digirad Health, Inc., and its affiliates Digirad Imaging Solutions, Inc. and Digirad Diagnostic Imaging, Inc. are subsidiaries of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (“Digirad Health”) and are nationally engaged in diagnostic imaging and diagnostic services.

MD Office Solutions is a mobile nuclear medicine services provider based in Northern California with offices in Hayward and Fresno.

The stock purchase of MD Office Solutions fits into the overall vision of MDOSCA to optimize efficiency, access and expansion of mobile nuclear cardiology in Northern California.

Samia Arram, new CEO and President of MDOSCA and MD Office Solutions, said “The acquisition of MD Office Solutions is mutually beneficial and allows MDOSCA to better serve the needs of customers by optimizing the operation of MD Office Solutions with local management oversight. Digirad Health will be the exclusive provider of Solid-State Mobile Imaging equipment, supplies and support.”

Michael Keenan, MDOSCA, Chairman, noted, “We are excited to partner with Digirad Health to provide best in class mobile nuclear imaging. We’ve had an excellent working relationship with Digirad Health and this new opportunity affords us a mutually beneficial long term future.”

About MD Office Solutions
Since its founding in 2009, MD Office Solutions has been an in-office imaging service provider in the bay area. MD Office Solutions has established itself as a premier provider of mobile nuclear imaging in Northern California. MD Office Solutions team of specialized and accredited staff provide a premier physician and patient care experience. MD Office Solutions utilizes Digirad Health’s state of the art equipment with unique upright imaging and solid-state technologies. MD Office Solutions provides customized offerings to their clients to include small, medium, and large clinics and hospitals.

About Digirad and Star Equity

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.is a diversified holding entity with three operating divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division
Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products. Digirad Health operates in two businesses: Diagnostic Services, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing the equipment or outsourcing the procedures. The Diagnostic Imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Contact:
David Keenan, CFO
(509) 350-6171
[email protected]
WWW.MDOSCA.COM

