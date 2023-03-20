NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.



New technology combined with emerging trends in multiple industrial sectors will continue to create both opportunities and challenges for most of the companies participating in our virtual industrial conference. These companies are introducing new technology into industrial end markets for multiple reasons, including to improve the resiliency of water infrastructure or manufacturing. Our company introductions and panel discussions with CEOs will highlight emerging sector trends and margin and revenue opportunities driven by new technology.



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.



Panel Topics

Track 1:

9:00 a.m. ET – Drones & Industrial End Markets Panel

10:00 a.m. ET – Water Infrastructure & Technology Adoption

11:00 a.m. ET – Solar Project Development Trends

12:00 p.m. ET – Clean Energy Technology Adoption

1:00 p.m. ET – Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets

2:00 p.m. ET – Zentek – Company Introduction

2:30 p.m. ET – Charbone – Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – NV5 Global – Company Introduction

3:30 p.m. ET – EzFill – Company Introduction

4:00 p.m. ET – Nuburu – Company Introduction

Track 2:

10:30 a.m. ET – PRETAM – Company Introduction

1:00 p.m. ET – Modular Construction Technology & Trends

2:00 p.m. ET – Global Warming Solutions – Company Introduction

2:30 p.m. ET – Electryon Power – Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – EnergyTek – Company Introduction

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

