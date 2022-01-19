Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / M0x Launches M0xchain Hackathon 2022 to Boost Crypto and NFT Game Development

M0x Launches M0xchain Hackathon 2022 to Boost Crypto and NFT Game Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

The protocol that allows seamless integration of blockchain in any game project wants to award talented and innovative developers

M0xchain Hackathon 2022 Logo

M0xchain Hackathon 2022 Logo

M0xchain Hackathon 2022 Logo

LEWES, Del., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world has seen the growth of blockchain-based technology solutions as digital asset market capitalization has crossed $2 trillion. Terms such as Defi (decentralized finance), metaverse, and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have gradually made the world start to accept the idea that digital assets can have real-world utility and value – or even that nowadays, the distinction between these two worlds does not make sense anymore.

One of the pillars of this change is the gaming industry, with the frequent presence of economic mechanisms in games where users from all over the world trade, buy and earn coins, clothes, objects, powers, or characteristics for their avatars. Integrating these mechanisms into the blockchain is already real and in vast expansion. That is the focus of M0xchain: allow seamless integration of the traditional gaming industry with blockchain, NFTs, and the crypto economy. M0x abstracts all blockchain complexity and dynamics, so game developers can focus on their game and leave decentralization and token economy to m0x.

M0xChain is a native blockchain protocol built from scratch to suit the unique need of the gaming industry: fully customizable, super-fast, and with free transactions, it makes it possible and easy for any studio to bring blockchain elements – NFT, play to earn, in-game currencies, etc.

“M0x will revolutionize the game industry. It gives any developer, from the behemoths and legendary studios to the indie heroes worldwide, the power to bring their existing and future games to the blockchain. That powers up the way the games interact with players – and the way that everyone makes money in this game,” says Fabio Alves Moura, an experient Swiss-based Blockchain lawyer and one of the co-founders of M0x.

M0xchain Hackathon 2022

The free virtual event that happens on Feb. 18 is an initiative by M0x to find and encourage developers and studios worldwide to create innovative projects by integrating games into their blockchain solution sets.

Participants will have the chance to interact with top professionals from the global consortium of companies that collaborate on the development of M0xchain. Educational Lives will present easy How-tos from NFTs creation to implementation in real game projects in some of the most popular Game Engines platforms like Unity 3D and others.

The best projects in the categories “Game Development,” “NFTs & Design,” and “New Economy Models” will be awarded a generous prize. The winners will be entered into the M0xchain Hall of Fame, having their brand and name present in advertising, events, and M0xchain presentations, with a strong chance of participating in the M0x Metaverse Council.

M0xchain Hackathon 2022 is free to participate in. To register, interested parties must access https://moxchain.com/m0x-hackathon-2022/

You can learn more about us by visiting www.moxchain.com. If you have questions, contact us at talkto@moxchain.com. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Related Files

M0xchain-Hackathon-2022-FactSheet.pdf

media-image-kit.zip

Related Images

Image 1: M0xchain Hackathon 2022 Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • M0xchain Hackathon 2022 Logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.