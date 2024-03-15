Fort Lauderdale, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2 Compliance (M2), renowned for its excellence in regulatory compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious 36th Annual Roth Conference, which will take place from March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California. This year’s sponsorship is especially significant as M2 celebrates its 14th anniversary and reveals its strategic expansion into the Asia Pacific region by establishing M2 Asia, which includes a new dedicated team and office.

The Roth Conference is renowned for bringing together high-level executives from leading public and private firms, institutional investors, and influencers from the private equity and venture capital sectors. The 2024 iteration promises to deliver engaging presentations, in-depth panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, fostering innovation and advancement.

David McGuire, Founder and CEO of M2 Compliance, shared his excitement: “Sponsoring the Roth Conference highlights our dedication to excellence and continuous innovation in regulatory compliance. Celebrating our 14th anniversary, we are excited to embark on a new chapter with our expansion into China, aiming to provide unparalleled global service and solutions.”

M2 Compliance has been pivotal in transforming the regulatory compliance landscape through its trusted services and innovative fixed-rate programs. Representing a significant portion of the industry and completing thousands of SEC filings, M2 has become the fourth-largest filing agency in the world. The company prides itself on its commitment to quality, efficient communication, and a proactive approach, setting new industry standards.

The establishment of M2’s operations in China reflects the company’s dedication to meeting the diverse needs of the Asian market, mainly through localized services in capital market transactions and translation services. This expansion underscores M2’s commitment to global service excellence and inclusivity in regulatory compliance.

M2 Compliance invites attendees of the Roth Conference to visit its booth to learn more about its advanced regulatory compliance solutions and meet the exceptional team driving its success.

For more details about the 36th Annual Roth Conference, please visit www.rothconference.com.

About M2 Compliance:

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, M2 Compliance is a leading provider of comprehensive regulatory compliance solutions, including SEC filings, XBRL tagging, and financial printing. With a dedicated team exceeding one hundred professionals, M2 assists clients around the globe in navigating the complexities of regulatory requirements with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. For more information, please contact:

David McGuire, CEO

M2 Compliance LLC

1018 Ashford Ave. 3A-12

San Juan, Puerto Rico 00907

Tel: (754) 243-5120

Fax: (754) 243-5135

Email: [email protected]