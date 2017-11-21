Breaking News
M2 Compliance® to Sponsor the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2 Compliance® Incorporated, an industry-leading SEC Filing Agent and Financial Printer, is proud to announce its participation as one of the main sponsors of the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event (https://www.ldmicro.com/events/) held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, CA on December 5th, 6th & 7th.

Following the continued success of its flagship product, M2 will be promoting its UNLIMITED® EDGAR & XBRL Program for $4,995 per year at the 3-day event in Southern California. Based on the market cap of presenting companies at LD Micro, M2  can save each one of them a minimum of 40% versus their current vendor, which translates into several thousand dollars savings every year. An important key point is that M2 is the only SEC Filing Agent in the industry to provide the UNLIMITED® EDGAR & XBRL Program for $4,995 per year. Other competitors have tried to imitate this offer by coming-up with their own “package deals” or “annual packages” but none of them actually offers a truly unlimited product inclusive of ALL SEC filings required for public companies – M2’s UNLIMITED® Program includes registration statements in addition to all other filings (10-K, 10-Q’s, 8-K’s, Section 16, Proxy Statements, Prospectuses, etc.)  

M2’s growth over the years hasn’t gone unnoticed, from launching a wide-range of compliance services in order to better assist its customers, to expanding into capital markets in Canada and the UK, M2 has proven itself over and over again as a one-stop solution for regulatory reporting requirements, guaranteeing to deliver the highest quality of service and customer support at the most cost effective rates in the industry. Public companies should take a closer look at their bill next time they file with the SEC as M2 can offer them faster turnaround times for EDGAR & XBRL combined with the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, at only a fraction of what they are currently spending.

About LD Micro

The 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event will feature over 200 presenting companies spanning multiple industries from all over the world. As one of the largest conference venues in the microcap space, LD Micro is known for putting together a unique networking environment where attendees gather to build new relationships and source new business opportunities. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually.

About M2 Compliance®

M2 Compliance® is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL filing needs. With hundreds of public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC’s ever-changing filing regulations. M2 provides high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL tagging, financial printing, Inline XBRL, Section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more. For more information visit: www.m2compliance.com

