Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2 Compliance (“M2”), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is proud to announce our sponsorship of the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, October 3 through Thursday, October 5, 2023.

LD Micro is committed to being the ultimate hub for the micro-cap community. Whether through their Index, extensive data resources, or renowned annual events, LD’s core purpose is to be an indispensable resource for all those seeking the next generation of exceptional companies. And speaking of events, this year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate LD’s 16th annual Main Event conference.

M2 disrupted the SEC filings sector by providing unparalleled services for EDAR & iXBRL on a full-service platform, eliminating “per page” billing when combining unlimited fixed-rate programs for EDAR & iXBRL services. Our exceptional solution empowers issuers and financial experts with unmatched flexibility and autonomy, putting you in the driver’s seat of your compliance requirements. All of this is astonishingly priced at just $6,995 annually, making it a game-changer for businesses seeking seamless regulatory compliance.

M2 stands out for a multitude of reasons. We offer simultaneous EDGAR & iXBRL services, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in your filings. With a vast clientele, we represent over 1,600 issuers, providing us with extensive industry experience and expertise. Our track record speaks volumes, as we’ve successfully EDGARized over 6 million pages and handled more than 200,000 SEC filings in the past twelve years. What truly sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry, making us a trusted partner in your compliance journey. Clients who join M2 stay because the service and the pricing/product offered are unbeatable. We are technology-driven and talent-operated.

Swing by our booth and savor M2’s legendary popcorn – a taste that’ll leave you craving for more. We’re eagerly anticipating your presence at the conference!

