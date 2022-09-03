Breaking News
M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 2022 Jewish Law Symposium.

Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2 Compliance (“M2”), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is a proud sponsor for the upcoming Jewish Law Symposium which will be held at the Birchwood Manor – Whippany NJ on Tuesday September 13, 2022

The Jewish Law Symposium is geared to attorneys throughout the State of New Jersey who have an interest in exploring, studying, and debating the Ethical and Moral Dilemmas facing the legal community today from both Civil Law and Talmudic Law perspectives. For more info visit jewishlawsymposium.com

M2 Compliance is the only firm to offer an UNLIMITED FILINGS program for a total annual cost of $5,995. This program includes all your SEC filings for both EDGAR & iXBRL, inclusive of UNLIMITED registration work

Why M2

  • Filed over 120,000 files with the SEC
  • EDGARized over 6M pages
  • Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL
  • Represents over 1,300 public companies
  • Served the industry since 2009

With more than 150 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver the most efficient drafting in the industry. 

For more information, visit M2compliance.com or call (754) 243-5120

David McGuire
CEO
M2 Compliance
501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 
T: (754) 243-5120
F: (754) 243-5135
E: david@m2compliance.com

