Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2 Compliance (“M2”), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is proud to announce our sponsorship of the upcoming Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Dawson James is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services.
M2 will promote its flagship product, the UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program, for $5,995 annually. This program has been the most disruptive program over the years for EDGAR & iXBRL, reshaping the pricing of EDGAR and iXBRL-related billing for thousands of issuers. The UNLIMITED program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for a total cost of $5,995 per year. In some cases will also have UNLIMITED REGISTRATION work.
Why M2
- Filed over 120,000 files with the SEC
- EDGARized over 6M pages
- Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL
- Represents over 1,300 public companies
- Served the industry since 2009
With more than 150 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry.
We look forward to seeing you at the conference.
David McGuire
CEO
M2 Compliance
501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
T: (754) 243-5120
F: (754) 243-5135
E: david@m2compliance.com
- Important October 17, 2022 Deadline Reminder:Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds MINISO Group Holding Limited Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - October 7, 2022
- M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. - October 7, 2022
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SMFR, SMFRW - October 7, 2022