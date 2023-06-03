Fort Lauderdale, FL., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M2, the fastest-growing filing agent in the industry, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the LD Micro Invitational XIII conference being held from June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

More than 800 attendees are expected to attend LD Micro Invitational XIII, comprising industry professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities for growth and collaboration. This platform enables participating companies to present their innovative offerings and connect with like-minded individuals to explore potential avenues for expansion.

M2 will promote its industry game-changing UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program for $5,995 annually. The unlimited program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for $5,995 per year. In some cases, it will also have unlimited registration statements. The program saves clients about $10,000 per year on average.

With more than 180 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

David McGuire

CEO

M2 Compliance

501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

T: (754) 243-5120

F: (754) 243-5135

E: david@m2compliance.com