M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry Market, 2017-2021

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
How will the market for agricultural M2M and IoT applications evolve in 2018 and beyond? Berg Insight covers the latest trends and developments in the emerging smart farming market. The researcher forecasts that the number of installed wireless devices for applications in agricultural production is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.0 percent from 17.0 million connections at the end of 2016 to 27.4 million connected devices by 2021. Cellular connections amounted to 0.8 million at the end of 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2 percent to reach 3.1 million in 2021. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.
According to this new research report the installed base of wireless IoT devices in agricultural production worldwide reached 17.0 million connections in 2016. The number of wireless connections is forecasted to grow at compound annual growth rate of 10.0 percent to reach 27.4 million in 2021. There is a broad range of wireless technologies used in agricultural production with different characteristics and use cases. 802.15.4-based standards comprise the most employed wireless technology due to its wide adoption in dairy cow monitoring applications.
The main application areas for cellular communication are machine telematics and remote monitoring via in-field sensor systems. Cellular connections amounted to 0.8 million at the end of 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2 percent to reach 3.1 million in 2021.
LPWA technologies are expected to achieve the highest growth rate and realise a significant market position in the remote monitoring and control segment. Berg Insight’s outlook for the agricultural technology market is positive as agricultural production remains greatly underpenetrated by wireless IoT solutions. Manufacturers of farm and dairy equipment have traditionally chosen to partner with smaller and specialised players but increasingly focus on developing proprietary technologies.
In the crop production sector, a group of companies have emerged as leaders on the market for precision agriculture solutions. Major providers include Deere & Company, Trimble, Topcon Positioning Systems and Raven Industries. Other significant vendors include AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john and Hexagon.
In the milk production sector, the world’s largest dairy equipment vendor DeLaval offers its in-house developed activity monitoring system along with its milking and dairy farming infrastructure solutions. Important providers of sensor systems for dairy cow monitoring furthermore include Netherlands-based Nedap and The Allflex Group subsidiary SCR which both sell their systems to a number of leading dairy equipment manufacturers and genetics companies.
The increasingly complex technological environment that farmers operate in also demands dealers to offer a greater extent of services to integrate and support the range of technologies that are utilised in advanced production systems. As interoperability between systems remains as a challenge, the need for services and technical support from local dealers is likely to increase with continued adoption of precision farming solutions, in-field sensor systems and animal monitoring technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1 The agricultural sector
1.1 Agricultural production
- Agricultural land use
- Irrigated area and irrigation methods
- Employment in agriculture
- Forestry
The food and agribusiness value chain
1.2 Agricultural commodities
1.3 Demand for agricultural commodities
- Population growth and economic development
- Consumption of agricultural products
1.4 Agricultural operations
- Farm income and capital expenditures
- Mixed crop-livestock farming
- Crop farming
- Livestock farming
1.5 Agricultural equipment
2 Smart farming technologies and solutions
2.1 Smart farming infrastructure
- Farm equipment segment
- Field segment
- Livestock segment
- GNSS segment
- Network segment
- Backoffice segment
2.2 Machinery management
- Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning
2.3 Precision agriculture
- Guidance and automated steering
- Yield monitoring and mapping
- Precision seeding
- Precision fertilising
- Precision spraying
2.4 Remote sensing
- Satellite and drone imagery
2.5 Remote monitoring and control
- Weather monitoring
- Pest monitoring and control
- Irrigation management
2.6 Precision livestock farming
- Pig management
- Poultry management
- Beef cattle management
- Dairy herd management.
2.7 Data management and predictive analytics
2.8 Business models and strategies
3 Market forecasts and trends
3.1 Market analysis
- Installed base and unit shipments
- Regional markets
- Wireless technologies
- Precision agriculture
- Dairy herd management.
3.2 Market drivers and barriers
- Macroeconomic environment
- Regulatory environment
- Competitive environment
- Technology environment
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Precision farming industry players
- Farm equipment players
- Input industry players
- Dairy equipment industry players
- Telecom industry players
3.4 Market trends
- The emerging digital ecosystem requires a shift towards collaboration
- Larger herds drive the adoption of precision livestock farming technologies
- IoT start-ups are attractive to investors
- Dealerships remain as gateways to customers
- Freemium strategies will intensify competition between software vendors
4 OEM products and strategies
4.1 AGCO
4.2 CLAAS Group
4.3 CNH Industrial
4.4 Deere & Company
4.5 Krone
4.6 Kubota
4.7 Mahindra & Mahindra
4.8 SDF
5 Aftermarket solution providers
5.1 Precision farming
- Ag Leader Technology
- Agjunction
- DICKEY-john
- The Climate Corporation (Monsanto)
- Farmers Edge
- Hexagon Agriculture
- Raven Industries
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Trimble
- Yara
5.2 Remote monitoring and control
- Arable Labs
- Aquaspy
- Campbell Scientific
- CropX
- Davis Instruments
- Hortau
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- Libelium
- Lindsay Corporation
- Netafim
- Net Irrigate
- Pessl Instruments
- Semios
- Spensa Technologies
- Valmont Industries
5.3 Dairy herd management
- Afimilk
- DeLaval
- Farmnote
- Fullwood
- GEA Group
- Smartbow
- Lely
- Moocall
- Nedap
- SCR (The Allflex Group)
5.4 Data management
- 365FarmNet
- Agrian
- Conservis
- DKE-Data
- DowDuPont Agriculture
- Farmers Business Network
- FarmLogs
- Farmobile
- Isagri
- SST Software
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lhvcsb/m2miot
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agriculture, Internet of Things and M2M
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Agrochemical Regulatory Situation Brazil 2017 – Market is Estimated at US$10 Billion - December 5, 2017
- M2M/IoT Applications in the Agricultural Industry Market, 2017-2021 - December 5, 2017
- Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agilent Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products, MetLife, Easterly Government Properties, Terreno Realty, and Hilton Grand Vacations — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence - December 5, 2017