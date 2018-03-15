Breaking News
Home / Top News / M4000 Next-Generation Self-Serve Fueling Terminal Honored as 2018 Product Leader of the Year by Ground Support Worldwide

M4000 Next-Generation Self-Serve Fueling Terminal Honored as 2018 Product Leader of the Year by Ground Support Worldwide

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Self-serve fueling terminal manufacturer QTpod announced it recently received Ground Support Worldwide Magazine’s Product Leader of the Year Award for 2018.

Ground Support Worldwide Magazine is the world’s leading ground support industry publication.  After a comprehensive review of new products and the companies that brought them to market, a panel from the magazine selected QTpod’s newest self-serve fueling terminal, the M4000®, as the exceptionally noteworthy product of 2018.

The M4000 offers many new features and enhancements previously not available on any self-serve fueling terminal. For example, the unit offers multiple options for payment processing communications, including cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet. In addition, the web-based software management application enables anywhere, anytime access to manage and control the device remotely, from any device, as well as receive automatic software updates. 

Pilots and other end-users of the M4000 will see new and substantially improved user experience including easy-to-use features such as a larger, sunlight-readable, auto-dimming color display and capacitive backlit key pad for day or night use.   

The M4000 is available from QTPod and quality distributors across North America.  For more information, visit QTPod.com and to read more about why the M4000 was selected, visit http://www.aviationpros.com/12397075 or the digital issue at http://groundsupportworldwide.epubxp.com/i/954732-mar-2018 

About QTPod
QT Petroleum on Demand (QTPod) has set the standard for self-serve fueling in the aviation and marine industries for over 25 years.  With thousands of installations throughout the world, our self-serve fuel management systems are designed to operate in any climate, from Alaska to the Florida Keys. Our intuitive, user friendly interface ensures that your customers can operate the system with ease. Our modular electronics ensure that maintenance is simple and worry free too.  QTPod is headquartered in Boulder, CO., and has operations in North Texas and in the Pacific Northwest. 

Contacts:
General inquires: Matt Duncan [email protected] (O) 303.962.3413
Media inquiries: Ryan Mikolasik [email protected] (O) 469.291.8610

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/209ae0e2-b928-4fc3-ab1d-5860eb66a9bc

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.