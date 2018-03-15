M4000 Next-Generation Self-Serve Fueling Terminal Honored as 2018 Product Leader of the Year by Ground Support Worldwide

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Self-serve fueling terminal manufacturer QTpod announced it recently received Ground Support Worldwide Magazine’s Product Leader of the Year Award for 2018.

Ground Support Worldwide Magazine is the world’s leading ground support industry publication. After a comprehensive review of new products and the companies that brought them to market, a panel from the magazine selected QTpod’s newest self-serve fueling terminal, the M4000®, as the exceptionally noteworthy product of 2018.

The M4000 offers many new features and enhancements previously not available on any self-serve fueling terminal. For example, the unit offers multiple options for payment processing communications, including cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet. In addition, the web-based software management application enables anywhere, anytime access to manage and control the device remotely, from any device, as well as receive automatic software updates.

Pilots and other end-users of the M4000 will see new and substantially improved user experience including easy-to-use features such as a larger, sunlight-readable, auto-dimming color display and capacitive backlit key pad for day or night use.

The M4000 is available from QTPod and quality distributors across North America. For more information, visit QTPod.com and to read more about why the M4000 was selected, visit http://www.aviationpros.com/12397075 or the digital issue at http://groundsupportworldwide.epubxp.com/i/954732-mar-2018

About QTPod

QT Petroleum on Demand (QTPod) has set the standard for self-serve fueling in the aviation and marine industries for over 25 years. With thousands of installations throughout the world, our self-serve fuel management systems are designed to operate in any climate, from Alaska to the Florida Keys. Our intuitive, user friendly interface ensures that your customers can operate the system with ease. Our modular electronics ensure that maintenance is simple and worry free too. QTPod is headquartered in Boulder, CO., and has operations in North Texas and in the Pacific Northwest.

