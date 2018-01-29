Maarten Schönfeld not available for reappointment as Supervisory Board Member of Sif Holding

Breaking News
Roermond (The Netherlands), 29 January 2018. Sif Holding NV announces that Mr Maarten Schönfeld has stated he will not be available to serve another term as Member of the Supervisory Board of the company when his current term ends at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 3 May 2018.

Maarten Schönfeld joined the Supervisory Board in 2016 for a two-year period during which he would focus mainly on supporting the company following its listing on Euronext Amsterdam in 2016.This period will end at the close of the 2018 AGM.

The Supervisory Board has begun the process of finding potential candidates to fill the vacancy that will arise following the end of Mr Schönfeld’s term.

