Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Majority Equity Stake in ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC:MCIM) — Macau Capital Investments, Inc. announces entering into a material share purchase agreement between ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. our Texas wholly owned subsidiary waste management company and ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC a Texas solid waste management company. A detailed copy of our business plan and financial statements can be found on our company website.

We are in the process of becoming OTC PINK reporting and removing the STOP sign.

The parties entered into this share purchase agreement to acquire 50% equity stake in ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC. Both companies are controlled by the same majority shareholders. The investment represents a $6.5 Million cost basis. ECO Waste and Recycling operates in the State of Texas as a regional solid waste and recycling company, transporting residential and commercial garbage to landfills and transfer stations. ECO Waste and Recycling had $6.5 Million revenue for the year ending 2016 and is on track to close the year out with $7 Million sales. The company has assets totaling more than $4.4 Million. The investment represents a significant increase in shareholder value, says “Monique Hayes, President/CFO”.

Macau Capital Investments, Inc.

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Ticker (MCIM) is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. To learn more visit: www.macaucapitalinvestments.com.

ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC

ECO Waste and Recycling, LLC is a private held company that provides solid waste collection and recycling to residents and commercial customers who are primarily municipalities in the surrounding counties of Houston, Texas. To learn more visit: www.ecowasteandrecycling.org.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “intends, “plans,” “should,” “seeks,” “pro forma,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “continues,” or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions.  A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” and “Our Business.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

Investor Relations:

Monique Hayes

832-623-6564

Email: [email protected]

www.macaucapitalinvestments.com

