Macau casino revenue drops 11.3 percent in January as coronavirus worries mount

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 11.3 percent in January year-on-year, with the world’s biggest casino hub a near ghost town after authorities announced a raft of measures to keep visitors away and contain a fast-spreading new coronavirus.
