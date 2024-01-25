Location is Life Time’s 4th Lease at a Macerich Property, Opening in 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Macerich (NYSE: MAC ), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that much-admired healthy lifestyle brand Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is coming to Twenty Ninth Street in central Boulder, Colorado early next year.

Following a significant renovation, the 40,000-square-foot space will be entirely transformed as Life Time Boulder, replacing the former Colorado Athletic Club. The move brings Life Time’s luxury health and wellness programs, services and professionals to active Boulderites and visitors, while leveling up the wellness, fitness and lifestyle offerings available at Twenty Ninth Street.

“We are so pleased to welcome Life Time to Twenty Ninth Street, our one-of-a-kind outdoor property in the heart of Boulder,” said Bob Beffa, Senior Vice President, Real Estate, Macerich. “With three high-performing Life Time locations already operating at other top regional town centers in our portfolio, we can say with confidence that they are a terrific operator, and their amenity-rich athletic facilities are top-notch. We are especially appreciative that, with Life Time, Twenty Ninth Street will continue to offer an outstanding fitness experience geared to this incredibly active community.”

Located at 1821 30th St., the destination will be the Company’s first in Boulder and will be a cornerstone of the open-air, mixed-use lifestyle center that includes sought-after shopping, dining and entertainment, plus office uses, adjacent to Google’s Boulder campus and just minutes away from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“Our full transformation at Twenty Ninth Street will bring new energy and excitement as the premier luxury athletic and social club in Boulder,” said Parham Javaheri, Life Time President of Club Operations and Chief Property Development Officer. “Our ongoing collaboration with Macerich has proven to be successful for both entities as we continue to bring the Life Time brand to highly desirable locations as part of our asset-light strategy.”

Other Macerich properties at which Life Time operates include Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, and its most recent opening at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, California. Life Time currently operates at six destinations in Colorado with its newest opening, Life Time Denver West, opening in Wheat Ridge scheduled for the first half of 2024.

To join the waitlist and be among the first to receive updates visit Life Time Boulder. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company’s healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Twenty Ninth Street

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Twenty Ninth Street is an open-air shopping center featuring top brands like Apple, Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack, lululemon, Nike by Boulder and Arhaus, as well as delicious restaurants like BJ’s Restaurant | Brewhouse, Birdcall, Chipotle, Modern Market, motomaki and Shake Shack, plus Century Theatres. Additional information about Twenty Ninth Street can be found at www.twentyninthstreet.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 46 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 43 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

MAC-L

SOURCE: Macerich

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Maurer, Macerich, 602-708-6311, Website: http://www.macerich.com