The machine automation controller industry in the United States is projected to experience significant growth and reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion by 2032, with an incremental growth of US$ 3.7 billion over the forecast period. Notably, this market has displayed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during 2017-2021 and is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032

The machine automation controller market revenue was estimated at US$ 33.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

By the end of 2032, machine automation controller industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 64.5 billion. Machine automation controller solutions used in energy and power sectors are likely to dominate with a projected CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

This growth is due to the rise in adoption of machine automation controller in manufacturing around the world. This trend is projected to expand the market.

Machine automation controller is a type of industrial system that combines supervisory control and supervision of numerous integrated subsystems. This offers synchronous control of all connected machine devices as well as more sophisticated features like motion, robotics, and database connectivity.

In the manufacturing sector, a wide range of machines and processes are regulated by machine automation controllers. They are employed to control a variety of manufacturing-related machine and equipment parameters, including motion, speed, position, and others.

Increased productivity is one benefit of using machine automation controllers in manufacturing. Manufacturers can increase production rates while lowering errors and downtime by automating a variety of repetitive tasks. They have the ability to manage multiple machines and processes from a single system, which makes for an extremely flexible manufacturing process.

By reprogramming the controllers to change the parameters of the machines and equipment, they enable the manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing production requirements. These include various changes, such as in demand or product design.

Tasks that are dangerous for human operators, like heavy lifting, welding, or working in hot environments, can be programmed into machine automation controllers. This results in decreased workplace injuries and accidents.

The demand for machine automation controllers is anticipated to grow during the assessment period as a result of the increase in industrial automation occurring throughout the world to improve the effectiveness and productivity of manufacturing facilities.

Key Takeaways from Machine Automation Controller Market

The global machine automation controller market exhibited a CAGR of around 2% during the historical period.

China machine automation controller market is projected to be the highest with a worth of US$ 17.2 billion in 2032.

The USA machine automation controller market is set to create an absolute $ growth of US$ 3.7 billion till 2032.

Based on type, the distributed control system segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 1% from 2022 to 2032.

Based on industry, the energy and power market witnessed prominent growth at a CAGR of 0% from 2017 to 2021.

“The machine automation controller market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, with China leading the way in terms of market value. The distributed control system segment is poised for significant growth, and the energy and power industry will prove to be a key sector in driving market opportunities for manufacturers of machine automation controllers.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

With rising automation trend, the competition between industry players have increased. Now, businesses are looking at innovation as a prime differentiator in the market.

The market players are investing heavily in research and development for new and efficient products. The companies are also on product launches to augment their market positions. As there is rise in adoption of machine automation controller market, it is resulting into experts’ concerns of security and compliances in the manufacturing of this product.

For instance,

In November 2018 – Emerson Electric Co. inaugurated a new facility and its first industrial solutions center in South Korea. This new facility is aimed to serve Emerson automation solutions customers in the region.

Key Companies Profiled

Abb Group

Siemens Ag

Emerson Electric Co

Schneider Electric Se

Rockwell Automation Inc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Stmicroelectronics

Mks Instruments Inc.

Motion Control Corporation

Get More Exclusive Insights into Machine Automation Controller Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the machine automation controllers presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals segments segmented by type (distributed control system, programmable logical controller, industrial pc), by industry (energy & power, healthcare, bfsi, consumer goods & retail, government & defense, manufacturing, and ITES), and region.

Global Machine Automation Controller Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Distributed Control System

Programmable Logical Controller

Industrial Pc

By Industry:

Energy And Power

Healthcare

BFSI

Consumer goods and Retail

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

ITES

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Machine Automation Controller Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

