Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results and COVID-19 Progress

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

MANISTIQUE, Mich., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (“we”, or the “Corporation”) the bank holding company for mBank (“the Bank”) today announced 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million, or $.33 per share, compared to 2019 second quarter net income of $3.67 million, or $.34 per share.  Net income for the first two quarters of 2020 was $6.50 million, or $.61 per share, compared to $6.84 million, or $.64 per share for the same period of 2019.

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2020 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $164.16 million, compared to $157.84 million at June 30, 2019.  Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.58 at the end of the second quarter 2020, compared to $14.70 per share outstanding a year ago.  Tangible book value at quarter-end was $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding, compared to $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2019. 

Additional notes:

  • mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded net income of $3.88 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.28 million for the first six months of 2020.
     
  • As reflected in the size of the balance sheet, the Corporation funded approximately $150 million of Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in the second quarter with origination fees totaling approximately $5.1 million.  These loans are supporting over one thousand small businesses throughout our footprint with the majority of recipients residing in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan.   
     
  • Only $15.3 million of commercial loan payment deferrals remain from peak levels of approximately $201 million, equating to a reduction of 92%.
     
  • Non-interest income was very solid for the second quarter including strong secondary market mortgage fees of $1.51 million and premiums on the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed loans of $274 thousand. Year-to-date secondary market mortgage fees were $2.05 million and SBA premiums $984 thousand.  The residential mortgage pipeline resides at very robust levels and we expect sustained output from this line of business as we look to upcoming quarters.
     
  • Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and PPP loan origination fees, was 3.75%.  However, we also estimate, on a non-GAAP basis, that PPP loan yields (not inclusive of fee income) are roughly a 26 basis point strain.  Estimated core operating margin is approximately 4.01%.

COVID-19 Operating Update

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, management took proactive measures and moved quickly to implement protocols and adjust operations to continue to serve all constituencies.  These protocols have been refined throughout the second quarter as the pandemic operating environment evolved within the Corporation’s respective regions.  Speaking to these ongoing operational activities, President of the Corporation and President and CEO of mBank, Kelly W. George, stated, “When the Coronavirus crisis started to heighten around mid-March, we began to swiftly activate our pandemic response plan in each critical risk area of the bank. We subsequently closed our lobby access in the middle of March and began serving clients who needed in-person transactions almost exclusively via drive-thru windows. Most of our branch lobbies are now open to the public and all are operating under enhanced safety and cleaning protocol.  Overall, the majority of our bank footprint, outside of Southeast Michigan, resides in markets where active COVID-19 cases are very nominal compared to other areas of the country.  This is a trend we hope continues so that we do not need to take steps back to a more restrictive pandemic operating environment. The much lower COVID-19 case totals in most of our Northern Michigan and Wisconsin regions led to a sustained uptick in commerce activity, starting around Memorial Day, for both our tourism and retail industries. Specifically, hotel occupancies have come back to more normalized levels for this time of year. We remain cautiously optimistic that these positive health and commerce conditions can be maintained throughout our more traditionally busier seasonal months as we continue into the latter part of summer and early fall.”

Revenue & PPP Recognition

Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2020 was $18.81 million, compared to $17.87 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Total interest income for the second quarter was $16.44 million, compared to $16.76 million for the same period in 2019. The 2020 second quarter interest income included accretive yield of $320 thousand from combined credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions, compared to $741 thousand in the same period of 2019.

The second quarter 2020 interest income was also positively impacted by the recognition of a portion of the PPP loan origination fees that were earned during the quarter:

  • The bank originated approximately $150 million of PPP loans in the second quarter.
  • The origination efforts resulted in fees earned of $5.09 million, which are deferred and will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans, which is 24 months.
  • Fee income of $2.13 million was recognized in the current quarter, offsetting $1.7 million of direct origination costs and the $425 thousand of accretion of the deferred fees.
  • The remaining deferred fees of $2.97 million will be accreted over the remaining 21 months, or accelerated upon early payoff of the PPP loans.

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2020 were $1.15 billion, which is inclusive of $149.82 million of PPP loans, compared to June 30, 2019 balances of $1.06 billion.  Total loans under management reside at $1.44 billion, which includes $281.27 million of service retained loans.  Driven by strong mortgage refinance activity, overall traditional loan production (non-PPP) for the first six months of 2020 was $174.81 million, compared to $184.6 million for the same period of 2019.  When including PPP loans, total production was $324.63 million. Of the total production, traditional commercial loans equated to $64 million, consumer $111 million and the aforementioned $150 million of PPP.  Within the consumer totals was $86 million of secondary market mortgage production.  In total, 77% of PPP funds went to existing mBank clients. There were also 295 new customers that received PPP loans and 44 included a new deposit relationship.

Overall Quarterly Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b182b32-f73d-4874-84ed-4fa4f1e95cc7

New Loan Production (less PPP loans): https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b01df5cc-99c1-40eb-9e92-3aec0898e83f

Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, Mr. George stated, “As can be seen from our production totals, we had a very busy second quarter, which was dominated by record mortgage production and PPP activity. The overall make up of the portfolio remains well diversified. We also continue to partake in some other specific pandemic-based relief programs that are being sponsored at the state and federal levels to help support the working capital needs of our local small businesses in terms of reopening. The relatively low number of virus cases in the majority of our footprint provide a safer environment for tourists to travel via automobile driving the strong local commerce uptick we have seen over the last several months. Our northern markets are also seeing heightened real estate activity from families and businesses looking to avoid a possible second wave of the virus and relocate for an overall healthier quality of life where working remote may become more of the norm for some time. These attributes, coupled with lack of large concentrations of inventory, have driven up prices and shortened marketing times for everything from second homes to vacant land.”

MFNC Composition of Loans June 30, 2020: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c6e26ae-7e8a-4bea-a511-ca5b84062de4

Credit Quality and COVID-19 Loan Activity

Nonperforming loans totaled $6.124 million, or .53% (.61% excluding PPP balances) of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $6.416 million, or .61% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and $4.673 million, or .44% of total loans at June 30, 2019. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at .54% (.61% excluding PPP balances), compared to 1.23% a quarter ago, and 1.05% in 2019.  The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .55% (.61% excluding PPP balances) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to .51% for the second quarter of 2019.   

COVID-19 related loan deferral activity has slowed significantly in the second quarter reducing by 90% from peak levels and equating to a nominal 2.3% of total loans. Of the original $219.60 million of payment deferred loans, $196.70 have already returned to contractual obligations of either principal and interest or interest only, for a short period, as they come off of full payment deferral to build up cash flow.

COVOD-19 Loan Modifications Still in Deferral: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62488d0a-feed-4513-9ee8-c5211faae69c

Of the $15.3 million of commercial loans still in payment deferral, there are no significant concentrations, with the largest single borrower categories being rental properties ($4.60 million) and Hotels ($4.00 million). Hotel specific loan deferrals have reduced significantly from $65.60 million, or a 94% reduction.    

Breakdown of the $15.3M of CML COVID-19 Mods: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc5fdbe6-0dab-4358-9d8d-49b9d7c22320

The second quarter provision for loan losses was $100 thousand.  This amount was consistent with past quarters.  As a result of COVID-19, the qualitative factors for economic conditions were adjusted within the Allowance for Loan Losses (ALLL) calculation and methodology at the end of the first quarter of 2020. These adjustments did not lead to a larger provision.  Management will actively refine the provision and loan reserves as client impact and broader economic data both regionally and nationally from the pandemic becomes more clear. Coupled with the health data specific to our region and footprint that could also negatively impact the current uptick in business activity.  The Corporation is not currently required to utilize CECL.

Commenting on overall credit risk, Mr. George stated, “The credit book has seen no signs of any systemic adverse trends, and the vast majority of our COVID-19 loan deferments are now expired with very few requests for extensions. While certainly not clear of all headwinds, we remain cautiously optimistic on the second half of 2020 in terms of overall credit performance given further national stimulus actions are probable and expect more clarity to evolve as to the virus spread and containment measures. Both factors helping to reduce the possibility of returning to business closures and/or a resetting of improving consumer confidence within our local markets provided a larger second wave does not materialize. Also, we remain ever vigilant in terms of monitoring deterioration in any isolated specific situations that could arise for a client or two where provisions could be needed in light of ongoing pandemic conditions within a particular industry that we all know can still change quickly.”   

Margin Analysis, Funding and Liquidity

Net interest income for second quarter 2020 was $14.46 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.51%, compared to $14.0 million in the second quarter 2019 and a NIM of 4.76%.  Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and recognized PPP fee income, was 3.75% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.43% for the same period of 2019.  Items impacting margin, outside of the overall current low interest rate environment, include higher than normal cash balances as well as negative impact from the yields associated with PPP loans.  On a non-GAAP basis, management currently estimates the direct negative impact of the PPP loan balances for the second quarter to be .26%.  Estimated adjusted core margin for the second quarter is 4.01%.

Margin Analysis Per Quarter: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06b3df92-9ce7-4c7e-bb34-b3453efed0ef

Total bank deposits (excluding brokered deposits) have increased by $136.31 million year-over-year from $1.00 billion at June 30, 2019 to $1.137 billion at second quarter-end 2020.  Total brokered deposits have also decreased and were $90.48 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $114.10 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of 21%.  However, brokered deposits have increased by roughly $32 million since year-end 2019.  This increase is the direct result of the bank taking precautionary measures to augment its cash position at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and some funding of PPP loans.  FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings were also mostly flat at $65 million since the end of 2019.  The Corporation utilized the Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) to fund a portion of the PPP loan originations.  The current balance of the PPPLF is approximately $51 million.  Overall access to short term functional liquidity remains very strong through multiple sources. 

Mr. George stated, “We are pleased with our organic efforts in terms of core deposit growth this year within the more challenging pandemic environment. Core deposit growth just in July equates to approximately $25M supporting the commerce buildup we have seen since reopening in later May throughout our various business segments. We continue to carry large levels of liquidity in light of PPP and we also put some conservative measures in place at the onset of the pandemic to ensure funds availability given the large unknowns. These liquidity levels should continue to normalize through the rest of the year as PPP winds down and some wholesale funding sources mature. The large drop in rates in late quarter one has led to unavoidable margin compression, but we have been proactive in continuing to review and market price our deposit offerings to best offset the dollars lost.”

Noninterest Income / Expense

Second quarter 2020 noninterest income was $2.37 million, compared to $1.11 million for the same period of 2019.  The significant year-over-year improvement is mainly a combination of the secondary market mortgage and SBA sales.  The SBA 7A sales were not inclusive of any PPP loan fees, all of which are recognized through interest income.  Noninterest Expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.35 million, compared to $10.26 million for the same period of 2019.  For comparison purposes, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 equated to $11.37 million.  The quarter-over-quarter change was heavily impacted by the direct PPP expenses that were offset by corresponding PPP fee recognition as well as some pandemic related operating items.  Specific non-recurring items associated with COVID-19 and PPP equated to $949 thousand and included $125 thousand of COVID-related compensation for retail centric employees, and $824 thousand of direct PPP related origination costs. Management expects expenses to normalize in the coming quarters in light of the one-time nature of these items.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2020 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $164.16 million, compared to $157.84 million at June 30, 2019.  Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.58 at the end of the second quarter 2020, compared to $14.70 per share outstanding a year ago.  Tangible book value at quarter end was $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding, compared to $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2019. 

Both the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.79% at the Corporation and 13.30% at the Bank and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets (the “leverage ratio”) at the Corporation of 9.45% and at the Bank of 8.93%.  The leverage ratio is calculated inclusive of PPP loan balances.  The Corporation is monitoring the impact of the recent pandemic-associated market volatility on its Goodwill asset.  The Corporation continues to conduct Goodwill impairment analysis to confirm the value of this intangible asset as market events unfold.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “We have weathered this economic storm thus far in a manner that has allowed us to protect our shareholders’ investment by growing our capital base and controlling our credit risk.  While management acknowledges that, more likely than not, there will be challenges ahead for all banks, we can only get through the whole pandemic if we first get through the initial 120 days.  We are the same bank currently as we were going into this and continue to be well-capitalized, appropriately conservative and have plenty of liquidity.  Our commitment is to continue with our steadfast efforts to help our employees, customers and communities through this crisis while managing the bank for continued success.  It is at times like this where the value of a community bank is demonstrated in the marketplace through the customers that we have helped.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.”   The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank.  Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin.  The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause a difference include among others: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly potentially negative effects on our customers, borrowers, third party service providers and our liquidity; changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations.  Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Contact: Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 / [email protected] 
Website: www.bankmbank.com

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

             
  As of and For the   As of and For the   As of and For the  
  Period Ending   Year Ending   Period Ending  
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2019   2019  
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):            
Assets $   1,518,473   $   1,320,069   $   1,330,723  
Loans     1,153,790       1,058,776       1,060,703  
Investment securities      108,703       107,972       110,348  
Deposits     1,227,552       1,075,677       1,114,853  
Borrowings     114,466       64,551       46,232  
Shareholders’ equity     164,157       161,919       157,840  
             
Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended)            
Net interest income $   27,855   $   53,907   $   27,233  
Income before taxes     8,235       17,710       8,653  
Net income     6,505       13,850       6,836  
Income per common share – Basic   .61       1.29     .64  
Income per common share – Diluted   .61       1.29     .64  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic     10,625,778       10,737,653       10,730,477  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted     10,552,581       10,757,507       10,739,471  
             
Three Months Ended:            
Net interest income $   14,458   $   13,350   $   13,997  
Income before taxes     4,373       4,350       4,644  
Net income     3,454        3,296       3,669  
Income per common share – Basic   .33     .31     .34  
Income per common share – Diluted   .33      .31     .34  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic     10,533,589       10,748,712       10,740,712  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted     10,460,802       10,768,841        10,752,070  
             
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:            
Performance Ratios:            
Net interest margin     4.55 %     4.57 %     4.65 %
Efficiency ratio      73.23       69.10       68.94  
Return on average assets   .93       1.04       1.04  
Return on average equity     8.05        8.78       8.89  
             
Average total assets $   1,411,081   $   1,332,882   $   1,323,321  
Average total shareholders’ equity     162,556       157,831        155,098  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     95.91 %     95.03 %     95.22 %
             
Common Share Data at end of period:            
Market price per common share $    10.37   $   17.56   $   15.80  
Book value per common share     15.58       15.06       14.70  
Tangible book value per share     13.28       12.77       12.40  
Dividends paid per share, annualized   .560     .520     .480  
Common shares outstanding     10,533,589       10,748,712       10,740,712  
             
Other Data at end of period:            
Allowance for loan losses $   5,355   $   5,308   $   5,306  
Non-performing assets $   8,350   $   7,377   $    6,798  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   .53 %   .49 %   .50 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   .55 %   .56 %   .51 %
Texas ratio     4.22 %     4.41 %     4.91 %
             
Number of:            
  Branch locations     29       29       29  
  FTE Employees     315       304       301  


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

           
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
  2020    2019    2019 
  (Unaudited)         (Unaudited)
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and due from banks $   126,398     $   49,794     $   60,680  
Federal funds sold     28,110         32         10  
Cash and cash equivalents     154,508         49,826         60,690  
                 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     7,831         10,295         12,465  
Securities available for sale     108,703         107,972         110,348  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     4,924         4,924         4,924  
                 
Loans:                
Commercial     878,521         765,524         755,176  
Mortgage     255,524         272,014         284,864  
Consumer     19,745         21,238         20,663  
Total Loans     1,153,790         1,058,776         1,060,703  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,355 )       (5,308 )       (5,306 )
Net loans     1,148,435         1,053,468         1,055,397  
                 
Premises and equipment     25,448         23,608          23,166  
Other real estate held for sale     2,226         2,194         2,125  
Deferred tax asset     1,727         3,732         4,609  
Deposit based intangibles     4,706         5,043         5,380  
Goodwill     19,574         19,574         19,574  
Other assets     40,391         39,433         32,045  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS $   1,518,473     $   1,320,069     $   1,330,723  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
LIABILITIES:                
Deposits:                
Noninterest bearing deposits $   385,811     $   287,611     $   276,776  
NOW, money market, interest checking     386,029         373,165         344,213  
Savings     123,771         109,548         111,438  
CDs<$250,000     226,971         233,956         256,689  
CDs>$250,000     14,488         12,775         11,640  
Brokered     90,482         58,622         114,097  
Total deposits     1,227,552         1,075,677         1,114,853  
                 
Federal funds purchased      —         6,225         —  
Borrowings     114,466         64,551         46,232  
Other liabilities     12,298         11,697         11,798  
Total liabilities     1,354,316         1,158,150         1,172,883  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Common stock and additional paid in capital – No par value Authorized – 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 10,533,589; 10,748,712 and 10,740,712 respectively     127,213         129,564         129,262  
Retained earnings     35,295         31,740         27,734  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)                
Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities     2,059         1,025         1,062  
Minimum pension liability     (410 )       (410 )       (218 )
Total shareholders’ equity     164,157         161,919          157,840  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $   1,518,473     $   1,320,069     $   1,330,723  


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,       June 30,    
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
INTEREST INCOME:              
  Interest and fees on loans:              
  Taxable $   15,549   $   15,586   $   30,162   $    30,181
  Tax-exempt     55       42       129       89
  Interest on securities:              
  Taxable     560       680       1,180        1,383
  Tax-exempt     152       85       240       183
  Other interest income     125       367       395       752
  Total interest income     16,441       16,760       32,106       32,588
               
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
  Deposits     1,707       2,515       3,634       4,869
  Borrowings      276       248       617       486
  Total interest expense     1,983       2,763       4,251       5,355
               
Net interest income     14,458        13,997       27,855       27,233
Provision for loan losses     100       200       200       300
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     14,358        13,797       27,655       26,933
               
OTHER INCOME:              
  Deposit service fees     236       408       640       814
  Income from loans sold on the secondary market      1,511       355       2,049       667
  SBA/USDA loan sale gains     274       29       984       154
  Mortgage servicing amortization     204       128       393       248
  Other     142       190       238       344
  Total other income     2,367       1,110        4,304       2,227
               
OTHER EXPENSE:              
  Salaries and employee benefits     7,009       5,511       13,060       10,946
  Occupancy     1,008       1,004       2,132       2,085
  Furniture and equipment     804       723       1,606       1,441
  Data processing     852       708       1,677       1,417
   Advertising     312       214       524       523
  Professional service fees     574       547       1,072       981
  Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees     406       184       787       363
  Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale      30       73       34        101
  FDIC insurance assessment     165       77       315       211
  Communications expense     224       232       437       460
  Other     968       990       2,080       1,979
  Total other expenses     12,352       10,263       23,724       20,507
               
Income before provision for income taxes     4,373       4,644       8,235       8,653
Provision for income taxes     919       975       1,730       1,817
               
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $   3,454   $   3,669   $   6,505   $   6,836
               
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:              
  Basic  $  .33    $  .34    $  .61    $  .64
  Diluted  $   .33    $  .34    $  .61    $  .64


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY

           
(Dollars in thousands)          
           
Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period):          
   June 30,    December 31,    June 30,
  2020   2019   2019
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
Commercial Loans:          
Real estate – operators of nonresidential buildings $   136,299   $   141,965   $   143,897
Hospitality and tourism     98,981       97,721       92,809
Lessors of residential buildings     48,852       51,085       49,489
Gasoline stations and convenience stores     28,463       27,176       26,974
Logging     22,283       22,136       21,666
Commercial construction     38,712       40,107       36,803
Other     504,931       385,334       383,538
  Total Commercial Loans     878,521       765,524       755,176
           
1-4 family residential real estate     235,467       253,918       273,813
Consumer     19,745       21,238       20,663
Consumer construction     20,057       18,096       11,051
           
  Total Loans $   1,153,790   $   1,058,776   $   1,060,703

Credit Quality (at end of period):

  June 30,    December 31,   June 30,  
  2020   2019   2019  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)  
Nonperforming Assets :            
Nonaccrual loans $   6,124   $   5,172   $   4,673  
Loans past due 90 days or more     –       11        –  
Restructured loans     –       –       –  
  Total nonperforming loans     6,124       5,183       4,673  
Other real estate owned      2,226       2,194       2,125  
  Total nonperforming assets $   8,350   $   7,377   $   6,798  
Nonperforming loans as a % of loans   .53 %    .49 %   .44 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of assets   .55 %   .56 %   .51 %
Reserve for Loan Losses:            
At period end $   5,355   $   5,308   $   5,306  
As a % of outstanding loans   .46 %   .50 %   .50 %
As a % of nonperforming loans     87.44 %     102.41 %     113.55 %
As a % of nonaccrual loans     87.44 %     102.63 %     113.55 %
Texas Ratio     4.22 %     4.41 %     4.91 %
             
Charge-off Information (year to date):            
  Average loans $   1,097,382   $   1,047,439   $   1,049,383  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $   153   $   260   $   177  
  Charge-offs as a % of average            
  loans, annualized   .03 %   .02 %   .03 %

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                   
  QUARTER ENDED        
  (Unaudited)        
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020       2020       2019       2019       2019  
BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands)                  
                   
Total loans $   1,153,790     $   1,044,177     $   1,058,776     $   1,059,942     $   1,060,703  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,355 )       (5,292 )       (5,308 )       (5,308 )       (5,306 )
  Total loans, net     1,148,435         1,038,885         1,053,468         1,054,634         1,055,397  
Total assets     1,518,473         1,356,381         1,320,069         1,355,383         1,330,723  
Core deposits     1,122,582          984,936         1,004,280         1,022,115         989,116  
Noncore deposits     104,970         110,445         71,397         91,464         125,737  
  Total deposits     1,227,552         1,095,381         1,075,677         1,113,579         1,114,853  
Total borrowings     114,466         67,120         64,551          70,079         46,232  
Total shareholders’ equity     164,157         160,060         161,919         160,165         157,840  
Total tangible equity     139,877         135,612         137,302         135,379         133,236  
Total shares outstanding     10,533,589         10,533,589         10,748,712         10,740,712         10,740,712  
Weighted average shares outstanding     10,533,589         10,717,967         10,748,712         10,740,712         10,740,712  
                   
AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands)                  
                   
Assets $    1,501,423     $   1,321,134     $   1,347,916     $   1,354,220     $   1,326,827  
Earning assets     1,290,012         1,171,551         1,205,241         1,204,782         1,179,584  
Loans     1,147,620         1,047,144         1,081,294         1,065,337         1,051,998  
Noninterest bearing deposits     346,180         284,677         283,259         284,354         260,441  
Deposits     1,211,694         1,076,206         1,080,359         1,124,433         1,103,413  
Equity     161,811         162,661         161,588         159,453         156,491  
                   
INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands)                  
                   
Net interest income $   14,458     $   13,397     $   13,350     $   13,324     $   13,997  
Provision for loan losses     100         100         35         50         200  
  Net interest income after provision     14,358         13,297         13,315         13,274         13,797  
Total noninterest income     2,367         1,937          1,848         1,878         1,110  
Total noninterest expense     12,352         11,372         10,813         10,444         10,263  
Income before taxes     4,373         3,862         4,350         4,708         4,644  
Provision for income taxes     919         811          1,054         989         975  
Net income available to common shareholders $   3,454     $    3,051     $   3,296     $   3,719     $   3,669  
Income pre-tax, pre-provision $   4,473     $   3,962     $   4,385     $   4,758     $   4,844  
                   
PER SHARE DATA                  
                   
Earnings per common share  $ .33      $ .28      $ .31      $ .35      $ .34  
Book value  per common share     15.58         15.20         15.06         14.91         14.70  
Tangible book value per share     13.28         12.87         12.77         12.60         12.40  
Market value, closing price     10.37         10.45         17.56         15.46         15.80  
Dividends per share     .140        .140         .140       .140       .120  
                   
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
                   
Nonperforming loans/total loans   .53 %     .61 %       .49 %     .46 %     .44 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets   .55       .64       .56       .55         .51  
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     .46       .51       .50       .50       .50  
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans      87.44         82.48         102.41         109.33         113.55  
Texas ratio     4.22         6.13         4.41          5.31         4.91  
                   
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                  
                   
Return on average assets   .93 %     .93 %     .97 %       1.09       1.11
Return on average equity     8.58         7.54         8.09         9.25         9.40  
Net interest margin      4.51         4.60         4.39         4.39          4.76  
Average loans/average deposits     94.71         97.30         100.09          94.74         95.34  
                   
CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS                  
                   
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.45       10.20       10.09 %       9.81       9.74
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     13.27         12.89         12.71         12.39         12.20  
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.79         13.41         13.22         12.90         12.72  
Average equity/average assets (for the quarter)     10.78         12.31         11.99         11.77         11.80  
                                       

