Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results and COVID-19 Progress

MANISTIQUE, Mich., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (“we”, or the “Corporation”) the bank holding company for mBank (“the Bank”) today announced 2020 second quarter net income of $3.45 million, or $.33 per share, compared to 2019 second quarter net income of $3.67 million, or $.34 per share. Net income for the first two quarters of 2020 was $6.50 million, or $.61 per share, compared to $6.84 million, or $.64 per share for the same period of 2019.

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2020 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $164.16 million, compared to $157.84 million at June 30, 2019. Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.58 at the end of the second quarter 2020, compared to $14.70 per share outstanding a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter-end was $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding, compared to $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2019.

Additional notes:

mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded net income of $3.88 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.28 million for the first six months of 2020.



As reflected in the size of the balance sheet, the Corporation funded approximately $150 million of Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in the second quarter with origination fees totaling approximately $5.1 million. These loans are supporting over one thousand small businesses throughout our footprint with the majority of recipients residing in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan.



Only $15.3 million of commercial loan payment deferrals remain from peak levels of approximately $201 million, equating to a reduction of 92%.



Non-interest income was very solid for the second quarter including strong secondary market mortgage fees of $1.51 million and premiums on the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed loans of $274 thousand. Year-to-date secondary market mortgage fees were $2.05 million and SBA premiums $984 thousand. The residential mortgage pipeline resides at very robust levels and we expect sustained output from this line of business as we look to upcoming quarters.



Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and PPP loan origination fees, was 3.75%. However, we also estimate, on a non-GAAP basis, that PPP loan yields (not inclusive of fee income) are roughly a 26 basis point strain. Estimated core operating margin is approximately 4.01%.

COVID-19 Operating Update

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, management took proactive measures and moved quickly to implement protocols and adjust operations to continue to serve all constituencies. These protocols have been refined throughout the second quarter as the pandemic operating environment evolved within the Corporation’s respective regions. Speaking to these ongoing operational activities, President of the Corporation and President and CEO of mBank, Kelly W. George, stated, “When the Coronavirus crisis started to heighten around mid-March, we began to swiftly activate our pandemic response plan in each critical risk area of the bank. We subsequently closed our lobby access in the middle of March and began serving clients who needed in-person transactions almost exclusively via drive-thru windows. Most of our branch lobbies are now open to the public and all are operating under enhanced safety and cleaning protocol. Overall, the majority of our bank footprint, outside of Southeast Michigan, resides in markets where active COVID-19 cases are very nominal compared to other areas of the country. This is a trend we hope continues so that we do not need to take steps back to a more restrictive pandemic operating environment. The much lower COVID-19 case totals in most of our Northern Michigan and Wisconsin regions led to a sustained uptick in commerce activity, starting around Memorial Day, for both our tourism and retail industries. Specifically, hotel occupancies have come back to more normalized levels for this time of year. We remain cautiously optimistic that these positive health and commerce conditions can be maintained throughout our more traditionally busier seasonal months as we continue into the latter part of summer and early fall.”

Revenue & PPP Recognition

Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2020 was $18.81 million, compared to $17.87 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total interest income for the second quarter was $16.44 million, compared to $16.76 million for the same period in 2019. The 2020 second quarter interest income included accretive yield of $320 thousand from combined credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions, compared to $741 thousand in the same period of 2019.

The second quarter 2020 interest income was also positively impacted by the recognition of a portion of the PPP loan origination fees that were earned during the quarter:

The bank originated approximately $150 million of PPP loans in the second quarter.

The origination efforts resulted in fees earned of $5.09 million, which are deferred and will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans, which is 24 months.

Fee income of $2.13 million was recognized in the current quarter, offsetting $1.7 million of direct origination costs and the $425 thousand of accretion of the deferred fees.

The remaining deferred fees of $2.97 million will be accreted over the remaining 21 months, or accelerated upon early payoff of the PPP loans.

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2020 were $1.15 billion, which is inclusive of $149.82 million of PPP loans, compared to June 30, 2019 balances of $1.06 billion. Total loans under management reside at $1.44 billion, which includes $281.27 million of service retained loans. Driven by strong mortgage refinance activity, overall traditional loan production (non-PPP) for the first six months of 2020 was $174.81 million, compared to $184.6 million for the same period of 2019. When including PPP loans, total production was $324.63 million. Of the total production, traditional commercial loans equated to $64 million, consumer $111 million and the aforementioned $150 million of PPP. Within the consumer totals was $86 million of secondary market mortgage production. In total, 77% of PPP funds went to existing mBank clients. There were also 295 new customers that received PPP loans and 44 included a new deposit relationship.

Overall Quarterly Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b182b32-f73d-4874-84ed-4fa4f1e95cc7

New Loan Production (less PPP loans): https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b01df5cc-99c1-40eb-9e92-3aec0898e83f

Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, Mr. George stated, “As can be seen from our production totals, we had a very busy second quarter, which was dominated by record mortgage production and PPP activity. The overall make up of the portfolio remains well diversified. We also continue to partake in some other specific pandemic-based relief programs that are being sponsored at the state and federal levels to help support the working capital needs of our local small businesses in terms of reopening. The relatively low number of virus cases in the majority of our footprint provide a safer environment for tourists to travel via automobile driving the strong local commerce uptick we have seen over the last several months. Our northern markets are also seeing heightened real estate activity from families and businesses looking to avoid a possible second wave of the virus and relocate for an overall healthier quality of life where working remote may become more of the norm for some time. These attributes, coupled with lack of large concentrations of inventory, have driven up prices and shortened marketing times for everything from second homes to vacant land.”

MFNC Composition of Loans June 30, 2020: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c6e26ae-7e8a-4bea-a511-ca5b84062de4

Credit Quality and COVID-19 Loan Activity

Nonperforming loans totaled $6.124 million, or .53% (.61% excluding PPP balances) of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $6.416 million, or .61% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and $4.673 million, or .44% of total loans at June 30, 2019. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at .54% (.61% excluding PPP balances), compared to 1.23% a quarter ago, and 1.05% in 2019. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .55% (.61% excluding PPP balances) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to .51% for the second quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 related loan deferral activity has slowed significantly in the second quarter reducing by 90% from peak levels and equating to a nominal 2.3% of total loans. Of the original $219.60 million of payment deferred loans, $196.70 have already returned to contractual obligations of either principal and interest or interest only, for a short period, as they come off of full payment deferral to build up cash flow.

COVOD-19 Loan Modifications Still in Deferral: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62488d0a-feed-4513-9ee8-c5211faae69c

Of the $15.3 million of commercial loans still in payment deferral, there are no significant concentrations, with the largest single borrower categories being rental properties ($4.60 million) and Hotels ($4.00 million). Hotel specific loan deferrals have reduced significantly from $65.60 million, or a 94% reduction.

Breakdown of the $15.3M of CML COVID-19 Mods: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc5fdbe6-0dab-4358-9d8d-49b9d7c22320

The second quarter provision for loan losses was $100 thousand. This amount was consistent with past quarters. As a result of COVID-19, the qualitative factors for economic conditions were adjusted within the Allowance for Loan Losses (ALLL) calculation and methodology at the end of the first quarter of 2020. These adjustments did not lead to a larger provision. Management will actively refine the provision and loan reserves as client impact and broader economic data both regionally and nationally from the pandemic becomes more clear. Coupled with the health data specific to our region and footprint that could also negatively impact the current uptick in business activity. The Corporation is not currently required to utilize CECL.

Commenting on overall credit risk, Mr. George stated, “The credit book has seen no signs of any systemic adverse trends, and the vast majority of our COVID-19 loan deferments are now expired with very few requests for extensions. While certainly not clear of all headwinds, we remain cautiously optimistic on the second half of 2020 in terms of overall credit performance given further national stimulus actions are probable and expect more clarity to evolve as to the virus spread and containment measures. Both factors helping to reduce the possibility of returning to business closures and/or a resetting of improving consumer confidence within our local markets provided a larger second wave does not materialize. Also, we remain ever vigilant in terms of monitoring deterioration in any isolated specific situations that could arise for a client or two where provisions could be needed in light of ongoing pandemic conditions within a particular industry that we all know can still change quickly.”

Margin Analysis, Funding and Liquidity

Net interest income for second quarter 2020 was $14.46 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.51%, compared to $14.0 million in the second quarter 2019 and a NIM of 4.76%. Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and recognized PPP fee income, was 3.75% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.43% for the same period of 2019. Items impacting margin, outside of the overall current low interest rate environment, include higher than normal cash balances as well as negative impact from the yields associated with PPP loans. On a non-GAAP basis, management currently estimates the direct negative impact of the PPP loan balances for the second quarter to be .26%. Estimated adjusted core margin for the second quarter is 4.01%.

Margin Analysis Per Quarter: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06b3df92-9ce7-4c7e-bb34-b3453efed0ef

Total bank deposits (excluding brokered deposits) have increased by $136.31 million year-over-year from $1.00 billion at June 30, 2019 to $1.137 billion at second quarter-end 2020. Total brokered deposits have also decreased and were $90.48 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $114.10 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of 21%. However, brokered deposits have increased by roughly $32 million since year-end 2019. This increase is the direct result of the bank taking precautionary measures to augment its cash position at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and some funding of PPP loans. FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings were also mostly flat at $65 million since the end of 2019. The Corporation utilized the Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) to fund a portion of the PPP loan originations. The current balance of the PPPLF is approximately $51 million. Overall access to short term functional liquidity remains very strong through multiple sources.

Mr. George stated, “We are pleased with our organic efforts in terms of core deposit growth this year within the more challenging pandemic environment. Core deposit growth just in July equates to approximately $25M supporting the commerce buildup we have seen since reopening in later May throughout our various business segments. We continue to carry large levels of liquidity in light of PPP and we also put some conservative measures in place at the onset of the pandemic to ensure funds availability given the large unknowns. These liquidity levels should continue to normalize through the rest of the year as PPP winds down and some wholesale funding sources mature. The large drop in rates in late quarter one has led to unavoidable margin compression, but we have been proactive in continuing to review and market price our deposit offerings to best offset the dollars lost.”

Noninterest Income / Expense

Second quarter 2020 noninterest income was $2.37 million, compared to $1.11 million for the same period of 2019. The significant year-over-year improvement is mainly a combination of the secondary market mortgage and SBA sales. The SBA 7A sales were not inclusive of any PPP loan fees, all of which are recognized through interest income. Noninterest Expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.35 million, compared to $10.26 million for the same period of 2019. For comparison purposes, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 equated to $11.37 million. The quarter-over-quarter change was heavily impacted by the direct PPP expenses that were offset by corresponding PPP fee recognition as well as some pandemic related operating items. Specific non-recurring items associated with COVID-19 and PPP equated to $949 thousand and included $125 thousand of COVID-related compensation for retail centric employees, and $824 thousand of direct PPP related origination costs. Management expects expenses to normalize in the coming quarters in light of the one-time nature of these items.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2020 were $1.52 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2019. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $164.16 million, compared to $157.84 million at June 30, 2019. Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.58 at the end of the second quarter 2020, compared to $14.70 per share outstanding a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter end was $139.88 million, or $13.28 per share outstanding, compared to $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share outstanding at the end of the second quarter 2019.

Both the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.79% at the Corporation and 13.30% at the Bank and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets (the “leverage ratio”) at the Corporation of 9.45% and at the Bank of 8.93%. The leverage ratio is calculated inclusive of PPP loan balances. The Corporation is monitoring the impact of the recent pandemic-associated market volatility on its Goodwill asset. The Corporation continues to conduct Goodwill impairment analysis to confirm the value of this intangible asset as market events unfold.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “We have weathered this economic storm thus far in a manner that has allowed us to protect our shareholders’ investment by growing our capital base and controlling our credit risk. While management acknowledges that, more likely than not, there will be challenges ahead for all banks, we can only get through the whole pandemic if we first get through the initial 120 days. We are the same bank currently as we were going into this and continue to be well-capitalized, appropriately conservative and have plenty of liquidity. Our commitment is to continue with our steadfast efforts to help our employees, customers and communities through this crisis while managing the bank for continued success. It is at times like this where the value of a community bank is demonstrated in the marketplace through the customers that we have helped.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.5 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.” The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly potentially negative effects on our customers, borrowers, third party service providers and our liquidity; changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Contact: Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 / [email protected]

Website: www.bankmbank.com

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of and For the As of and For the As of and For the Period Ending Year Ending Period Ending June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Assets $ 1,518,473 $ 1,320,069 $ 1,330,723 Loans 1,153,790 1,058,776 1,060,703 Investment securities 108,703 107,972 110,348 Deposits 1,227,552 1,075,677 1,114,853 Borrowings 114,466 64,551 46,232 Shareholders’ equity 164,157 161,919 157,840 Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended) Net interest income $ 27,855 $ 53,907 $ 27,233 Income before taxes 8,235 17,710 8,653 Net income 6,505 13,850 6,836 Income per common share – Basic .61 1.29 .64 Income per common share – Diluted .61 1.29 .64 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 10,625,778 10,737,653 10,730,477 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 10,552,581 10,757,507 10,739,471 Three Months Ended: Net interest income $ 14,458 $ 13,350 $ 13,997 Income before taxes 4,373 4,350 4,644 Net income 3,454 3,296 3,669 Income per common share – Basic .33 .31 .34 Income per common share – Diluted .33 .31 .34 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 10,533,589 10,748,712 10,740,712 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 10,460,802 10,768,841 10,752,070 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 4.55 % 4.57 % 4.65 % Efficiency ratio 73.23 69.10 68.94 Return on average assets .93 1.04 1.04 Return on average equity 8.05 8.78 8.89 Average total assets $ 1,411,081 $ 1,332,882 $ 1,323,321 Average total shareholders’ equity 162,556 157,831 155,098 Average loans to average deposits ratio 95.91 % 95.03 % 95.22 % Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 10.37 $ 17.56 $ 15.80 Book value per common share 15.58 15.06 14.70 Tangible book value per share 13.28 12.77 12.40 Dividends paid per share, annualized .560 .520 .480 Common shares outstanding 10,533,589 10,748,712 10,740,712 Other Data at end of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 5,355 $ 5,308 $ 5,306 Non-performing assets $ 8,350 $ 7,377 $ 6,798 Allowance for loan losses to total loans .53 % .49 % .50 % Non-performing assets to total assets .55 % .56 % .51 % Texas ratio 4.22 % 4.41 % 4.91 % Number of: Branch locations 29 29 29 FTE Employees 315 304 301





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 126,398 $ 49,794 $ 60,680 Federal funds sold 28,110 32 10 Cash and cash equivalents 154,508 49,826 60,690 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 7,831 10,295 12,465 Securities available for sale 108,703 107,972 110,348 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,924 4,924 4,924 Loans: Commercial 878,521 765,524 755,176 Mortgage 255,524 272,014 284,864 Consumer 19,745 21,238 20,663 Total Loans 1,153,790 1,058,776 1,060,703 Allowance for loan losses (5,355 ) (5,308 ) (5,306 ) Net loans 1,148,435 1,053,468 1,055,397 Premises and equipment 25,448 23,608 23,166 Other real estate held for sale 2,226 2,194 2,125 Deferred tax asset 1,727 3,732 4,609 Deposit based intangibles 4,706 5,043 5,380 Goodwill 19,574 19,574 19,574 Other assets 40,391 39,433 32,045 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,518,473 $ 1,320,069 $ 1,330,723 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 385,811 $ 287,611 $ 276,776 NOW, money market, interest checking 386,029 373,165 344,213 Savings 123,771 109,548 111,438 CDs<$250,000 226,971 233,956 256,689 CDs>$250,000 14,488 12,775 11,640 Brokered 90,482 58,622 114,097 Total deposits 1,227,552 1,075,677 1,114,853 Federal funds purchased — 6,225 — Borrowings 114,466 64,551 46,232 Other liabilities 12,298 11,697 11,798 Total liabilities 1,354,316 1,158,150 1,172,883 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock and additional paid in capital – No par value Authorized – 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 10,533,589; 10,748,712 and 10,740,712 respectively 127,213 129,564 129,262 Retained earnings 35,295 31,740 27,734 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities 2,059 1,025 1,062 Minimum pension liability (410 ) (410 ) (218 ) Total shareholders’ equity 164,157 161,919 157,840 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,518,473 $ 1,320,069 $ 1,330,723





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 15,549 $ 15,586 $ 30,162 $ 30,181 Tax-exempt 55 42 129 89 Interest on securities: Taxable 560 680 1,180 1,383 Tax-exempt 152 85 240 183 Other interest income 125 367 395 752 Total interest income 16,441 16,760 32,106 32,588 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,707 2,515 3,634 4,869 Borrowings 276 248 617 486 Total interest expense 1,983 2,763 4,251 5,355 Net interest income 14,458 13,997 27,855 27,233 Provision for loan losses 100 200 200 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,358 13,797 27,655 26,933 OTHER INCOME: Deposit service fees 236 408 640 814 Income from loans sold on the secondary market 1,511 355 2,049 667 SBA/USDA loan sale gains 274 29 984 154 Mortgage servicing amortization 204 128 393 248 Other 142 190 238 344 Total other income 2,367 1,110 4,304 2,227 OTHER EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,009 5,511 13,060 10,946 Occupancy 1,008 1,004 2,132 2,085 Furniture and equipment 804 723 1,606 1,441 Data processing 852 708 1,677 1,417 Advertising 312 214 524 523 Professional service fees 574 547 1,072 981 Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees 406 184 787 363 Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale 30 73 34 101 FDIC insurance assessment 165 77 315 211 Communications expense 224 232 437 460 Other 968 990 2,080 1,979 Total other expenses 12,352 10,263 23,724 20,507 Income before provision for income taxes 4,373 4,644 8,235 8,653 Provision for income taxes 919 975 1,730 1,817 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 3,454 $ 3,669 $ 6,505 $ 6,836 INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ .33 $ .34 $ .61 $ .64 Diluted $ .33 $ .34 $ .61 $ .64





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period): June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Commercial Loans: Real estate – operators of nonresidential buildings $ 136,299 $ 141,965 $ 143,897 Hospitality and tourism 98,981 97,721 92,809 Lessors of residential buildings 48,852 51,085 49,489 Gasoline stations and convenience stores 28,463 27,176 26,974 Logging 22,283 22,136 21,666 Commercial construction 38,712 40,107 36,803 Other 504,931 385,334 383,538 Total Commercial Loans 878,521 765,524 755,176 1-4 family residential real estate 235,467 253,918 273,813 Consumer 19,745 21,238 20,663 Consumer construction 20,057 18,096 11,051 Total Loans $ 1,153,790 $ 1,058,776 $ 1,060,703

Credit Quality (at end of period):

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Nonperforming Assets : Nonaccrual loans $ 6,124 $ 5,172 $ 4,673 Loans past due 90 days or more – 11 – Restructured loans – – – Total nonperforming loans 6,124 5,183 4,673 Other real estate owned 2,226 2,194 2,125 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,350 $ 7,377 $ 6,798 Nonperforming loans as a % of loans .53 % .49 % .44 % Nonperforming assets as a % of assets .55 % .56 % .51 % Reserve for Loan Losses: At period end $ 5,355 $ 5,308 $ 5,306 As a % of outstanding loans .46 % .50 % .50 % As a % of nonperforming loans 87.44 % 102.41 % 113.55 % As a % of nonaccrual loans 87.44 % 102.63 % 113.55 % Texas Ratio 4.22 % 4.41 % 4.91 % Charge-off Information (year to date): Average loans $ 1,097,382 $ 1,047,439 $ 1,049,383 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 153 $ 260 $ 177 Charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized .03 % .02 % .03 %

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS