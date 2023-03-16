Following the release of his latest studio album BEN, Macklemore will hit the stage at ACL Live for his first live performance in Dolby Atmos

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Macklemore, the multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY®-winning hip-hop artist, are teaming up to showcase the future of music through a surprise performance in Dolby Atmos, one-night only at SXSW®. This will be Macklemore’s first live concert in Dolby Atmos and will take place at ACL Live at Moody Theater Friday night, March 17.

“One of the best parts of releasing a new album is getting to perform it live, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do my first ever performance in Dolby Atmos,” said Ben Haggerty, (Macklemore). “I can’t wait to be back at SXSW to share this moment with my fans and the City of Austin.”

“We are excited to bring the Dolby Atmos live music experience to SXSW with a performance by Macklemore,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos is the future of music and on Friday, fans will be able to experience Macklemore’s hits and new songs like they have never heard before.”

During his performance, Macklemore will take guests on an immersive journey in Dolby Atmos, performing fan favorites and songs off his new album, BEN. The new studio album is his third and features a powerful line up of singles including “MANIAC” (feat. Windser), “NO BAD DAYS” (feat. Collett), and “HEROES” (feat. DJ Premier), which fans can also stream in Dolby Atmos (where available).

The concert will be open to all SXSW Music, Platinum, Film + Interactive Badge holders, as well as Music and Artist Wristbands. Those without a SXSW credential may attend for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is not guaranteed. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission.

For those unable to secure tickets, Dolby is celebrating the end of SXSW by hosting a creator and industry event from 9:30pm – 12:00am, Friday, March 17 at Dolby House. The free event is open to SXSW guests and Austin locals, and it will feature free food, drinks, and live DJs. This is a 21+ event and a RSVP is required for entry. RSVP here.

Free to the public and SXSW attendees, Dolby House – which is Dolby’s first SXSW experiential take over – features a variety of installations highlighting Dolby innovations across music, movies and streaming, gaming, sports, and podcasts. The space will host 20+ panels, events, and industry + creator meet-ups throughout the week and free food and drinks daily, including food truck appearances from Waffle Love – a local Austin favorite. Guests will also have a chance to experience one of Dolby’s latest innovations, Dolby Atmos for cars, in a top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class sedan and get a “first listen” of Era 300, Sonos’ newest Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker, which was announced last week.

Dolby House is located at Brazos Hall, 204 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701 and is open daily from 9:00am – 9:00pm CT starting Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19. Members of the press that are interested in visiting Dolby House can submit requests to media@dolby.com

About Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio experience transforming how music is created and enjoyed. Dolby Atmos brings live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos.

About Macklemore

Following a quiet grind over the course of a decade, Macklemore magnetically drew the mainstream to him— on his own terms. Fiercely committed to independence, he teamed up with producer Ryan Lewis and unveiled The Heist in 2012. He entered rarified air as one of only 19 acts in history to earn two RIAA diamond singles from the same album, namely “Thrift Shop” [feat. Wanz] and “Can’t Hold Us.” Not to mention, the duo garnered four GRAMMY® Awards in the categories of “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Album” for The Heist, and “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance” for “Thrift Shop.” 2017 saw him unveil his sophomore solo LP, Gemini. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and claimed #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, Top R&B/Hip- Hop Albums Chart, and Top Independent Albums Chart powered by platinum singles—“Glorious” [feat. Skylar Grey], “Good Old Days” [feat. Ke$ha], and “Marmalade” [feat. Lil Yachty]. Along the way, he gathered nearly 20 billion total streams and views, enshrining him as one of the most successful independent artists in history. He has supported artists in his hometown as co-founder of hip-hop and youth development program The Residency. As a staunch advocate for addiction and recovery, he notably appeared in an MTV special alongside President Barack Obama about the opioid epidemic in America. His ventures have expanded to include golf and lifestyle clothing brand Bogey Boys and co-ownership of both Major League Soccer team Seattle Sounders and NHL team Seattle Kraken.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10-19, 2023. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15fb79d2-a0f1-4787-a488-89fbedfe1ed5