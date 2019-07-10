Breaking News
Home / Top News / Macon-Bibb is Making Progress

Macon-Bibb is Making Progress

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The Georgia county is using GovPilot software to better serve constituents

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No stranger to consolidation, Macon-Bibb County, Georgia has consolidated Code and Zoning department operations onto GovPilot’s multipurpose management platform in an effort to boost internal efficiency and improve relations with constituents.

County Communications Manager, Mark Strozier, and Director of Zoning, Randi Doveton, worked with members of GovPilot’s team to create digital Report a Concern and Zoning Permit application forms. Macon-Bibb County residents looking to alert authorities to a non-emergency issue (missing street sign, litter, etc.…) or apply for a Zoning-related permit, will be able to disclose details and add attachments to the form through their tablet, laptop, or desktop device, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Residents are also able to report concerns on-the-go, through mobile app, GovAlert, available for iOS and Android devices.

Upon submission, concerns and Zoning Permit applications are directed to the appropriate county department via an automated workflow that updates residents at key steps in case progression. Streamlined data capture and processing will contribute to greater transparency and shorter wait times.

In addition to updated operations, Macon-Bibb County residents and officials will benefit from GovPilot’s geographic information system (GIS) mapping technology.

“Our goal is to improve local government operations throughout North America, so we are delighted to now have a presence in Georgia,” says GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner.
Bonner adds,” We commend Macon-Bibb for embracing innovation and look forward to helping officials meet their objectives and exceed constituent expectations.”

About GovPilot

GovPilot is a web-based Management Platform developed exclusively for local government. GovPilot optimizes workflow and revenue streams by replacing antiquated paper processes with digital automation. GovPilot unifies fragmented data and facilitates communication between employees and departments to promote informed decision-making. The platform offers 100+ templated processes, which can be used “off the shelf” or modified to fit a department’s specifications. GovPilot grants unlimited users the ability to manage and share data 24/7, from the office, the field, or the comfort of home.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Alannah Dragonetti at 800.491.6732 ext. 51 or email at [email protected]

Contact  Alannah Dragonetti
Telephone  800.491.6732 ext. 51
   
Email  [email protected]
Website  http://govpilot.com/
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.