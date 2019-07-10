Macon-Bibb is Making Progress

The Georgia county is using GovPilot software to better serve constituents

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — No stranger to consolidation, Macon-Bibb County, Georgia has consolidated Code and Zoning department operations onto GovPilot’s multipurpose management platform in an effort to boost internal efficiency and improve relations with constituents.

County Communications Manager, Mark Strozier, and Director of Zoning, Randi Doveton, worked with members of GovPilot’s team to create digital Report a Concern and Zoning Permit application forms. Macon-Bibb County residents looking to alert authorities to a non-emergency issue (missing street sign, litter, etc.…) or apply for a Zoning-related permit, will be able to disclose details and add attachments to the form through their tablet, laptop, or desktop device, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Residents are also able to report concerns on-the-go, through mobile app, GovAlert, available for iOS and Android devices.

Upon submission, concerns and Zoning Permit applications are directed to the appropriate county department via an automated workflow that updates residents at key steps in case progression. Streamlined data capture and processing will contribute to greater transparency and shorter wait times.

In addition to updated operations, Macon-Bibb County residents and officials will benefit from GovPilot’s geographic information system (GIS) mapping technology.

“Our goal is to improve local government operations throughout North America, so we are delighted to now have a presence in Georgia,” says GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner.

Bonner adds,” We commend Macon-Bibb for embracing innovation and look forward to helping officials meet their objectives and exceed constituent expectations.”

About GovPilot

GovPilot is a web-based Management Platform developed exclusively for local government. GovPilot optimizes workflow and revenue streams by replacing antiquated paper processes with digital automation. GovPilot unifies fragmented data and facilitates communication between employees and departments to promote informed decision-making. The platform offers 100+ templated processes, which can be used “off the shelf” or modified to fit a department’s specifications. GovPilot grants unlimited users the ability to manage and share data 24/7, from the office, the field, or the comfort of home.

