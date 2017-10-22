Macri’s coalition sweeps Argentina’s mid-term vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Candidates allied with Argentine President Mauricio Macri enjoyed sweeping victories in Sunday’s mid-term election, strengthening his position in Congress while dimming prospects for a political comeback by his predecessor Cristina Fernandez.
