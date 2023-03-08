ROCKVILLE, MD, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its royalty interest on future global net sales of TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $200 million. MacroGenics retains its other economic interests related to TZIELD, including future potential regulatory and commercial milestones.

Under the terms of the agreement with DRI, MacroGenics will receive a $100 million upfront payment for the sale of its single-digit royalty on global net sales of TZIELD. MacroGenics will have the right to receive a 50% share of the royalty on global net sales above a certain annual threshold. In addition, the Company is eligible to receive up to $50 million from DRI upon the occurrence of pre-specified events tied to the advancement of TZIELD for the treatment of newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. The Company may also receive an additional $50 million if TZIELD achieves a certain level of net sales.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com