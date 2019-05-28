MacroGenics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Margetuximab Phase 3 SOPHIA Study Presentation at ASCO

Breaking News
Rockville, MD, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET). MacroGenics management will be joined by external guest presenters to review the margetuximab Phase 3 SOPHIA study presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and discuss ongoing and future clinical development plans for margetuximab, an Fc-optimized anti-HER2 antibody.

To participate in the MacroGenics ASCO 2019 Conference Call, please dial (877) 303-6253 (domestic) or (973) 409-9610 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 9959793. The listen-only slide and audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company’s strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company’s collaborators, the Company’s anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words “subject to”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “can”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT: MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO

Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

1-301-251-5172, [email protected]

 
