MacroGenics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will provide a corporate overview presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 6, 2018 at 2:30 pm (ET).

A webcast of the conference presentation may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

