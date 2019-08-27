Macron must take back ‘insults’ for Brazil to accept G7 Amazon aid: Bolsonaro

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he wants French President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw the “insults” made against him before he considers accepting a $20 million offer from the G7 nations to help fight forest fires in the Amazon.
