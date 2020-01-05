Macron speaks to Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation

Emmanuel Macron expressed France’s solidarity with its allies during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and said Iran must avoid “destabilizing” actions after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
