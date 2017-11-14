Madalena Announces Q3 – 2017 Results and Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madalena Energy Inc. (“Madalena” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MVN) (OTCQX:MDLNF) announces its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Selected information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Madalena’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and the associated management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), which are available for review under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.madalenaenergy.com.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Three months ended

Sept 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Financial – ($000s, except per share amounts) Oil and gas revenue 9,893 11,728 29,587 39,609 Funds flow from (used in) continuing operations(1) 41 840 (3,742 ) 5,821 Per share – basic & diluted(1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Net loss from continuing operations (5,702 ) (12,715 ) (14,423 ) (22,697 ) Per share – basic & diluted(1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Capital expenditures 309 622 1,146 6,008 Working capital (deficiency) 368 (3,839 ) 368 (3,839 ) Common shares outstanding – 000s 543,780 543,780 543,780 543,780 Operating Average Daily Sales Crude oil and Ngls – Bbls/d 1,930 1,853 1,849 2,114 Natural gas – Mcf/d 1,824 2,368 1,959 2,659 Total – Boe /d 2,234 2,247 2,176 2,557 Average Sales Prices Crude oil and Ngls – $/Bbl 49.85 61.65 52.55 62.10 Natural gas – $/Mcf 6.20 5.60 5.71 4.99 Total – $/Boe 48.14 56.72 49.81 56.53 Operating Netbacks(2) – $/Boe 8.62 17.23 10.87 23.24

This table contains the term “funds flow from continuing operations”, which is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than “cash flows from operating activities ” as determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as an indicator of the Company’s performance. Funds flow from operations and funds flow from operations per share (basic and diluted) do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Management uses funds flow from continuing operations to analyze operating performance and considers funds flow from continuing operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investment. The reconciliation between funds flow from continuing operations and cash flows from operating activities can be found in the MD&A. Funds flow from continuing operations per share is calculated using the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares for the period, consistent with the calculations of earnings (loss) per share. Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the average per boe of the Company’s oil and gas sales, less royalties and operating costs.

2017 Operational Highlights

Despite lower realized price due to the transition to Brent pricing in Argentina the company had positive cash flow from continuing operations. This included several recurring items related to the restructuring process which began in May 8, 2017 and is not expected to be present in Q1 2018.

Pursuant to the Pan American Energy LLC, Sucursal Argentina ("PAE") transaction in Q1 2017, the 2017 work program at Coirón Amargo – Sur Este ("CASE"), pursuant to which the Company has a maximum of $5.6 million carry and has been carried for $3.6 million in capital costs in the CAS.x-15 well. The CAS.x-15 well was successfully re-entered and drilled horizontally for approximately 1,000 metres in the Vaca Muerta unconventional oil resource play at a vertical depth of approximately 3,200 metres; The well tested an average of 430 barrels of oil per day through 3mm choke during the first 3 weeks of production. The results of the last production test on CAS.X-15 yielded 125 boe per day through 3mm choke with 680 psi; Cum Oil Production of 29,200 barrels. Preliminary interpretations of the well results indicate that the well has stabilized at approximately 125 boe per day without artificial lift

Argentine oil prices are forecast to converge to international Brent pricing over the coming months;

On September 13, 2017, Messrs. Ruben Etcheverry, Ralph Gillcrist and Leonardo Madcur have each joined the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) as independent directors. The aforementioned directors have replaced Messrs. Keith MacDonald, Jay Reid and Ving Woo who each elected not to stand for reelection to the Board.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian head-quartered Argentina upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is focused on the delineation of unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta shale, Lower Agrio shale and Loma Montosa oil plays. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

