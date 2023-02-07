Newest version of the cloud-based MadCap Central platform brings state-of-the-art authoring to the cloud, bridges documentation and sales via advanced micro content, and adds SSO for secure collaboration

San Diego, CA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From smart devices to online shopping, banking, entertainment and more, digital content is now an integral part of customers’ experiences—leading enterprises to increasingly compete on the quality of their online content. To support these organizations, MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, is delivering a next-generation content experience management (CxM) platform with the newest release of MadCap Central, available today.

“Digital content can no longer be separated from the total customer experience, whether deciding which product to purchase online or instore or getting the most out of the products and services they are already using. There is no longer room for islands of information. The content experience needs to be consistent, interactive and intuitive,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “With the new release of our MadCap Central CxM platform, we are adding the single-source authoring already used by thousands of leading organizations worldwide to enhance collaborative authoring in the cloud. Now experts in documentation, support, training, sales, marketing, and other disciplines can create a consistent modern content experience no matter where and how customers are interacting with the enterprise.”

Collaborative Authoring in the Cloud

Designed for teams and enterprises, the latest MadCap Central version adds state-of-the-art content authoring capabilities in the cloud. Now authorized users can contribute to content development, publishing, project management, collaboration, translation, hosting and analytics using the comprehensive, cloud-based MadCap Central platform. There is no need to add subscriptions to the MadCap Flare desktop application for content authoring. And single-source publishing means the same content can be repurposed to deliver modern documentation websites, print brochures, online Help, knowledge bases, support sites, training and development content, and more.

MadCap Central builds on MadCap Flare’s long track record of innovation in content authoring, including the ability to automatically generate quick response (QR) codes, deliver dynamic websites, and create micro content that provides quick answers to customers’ most common questions.

MadCap Flare and Central extend micro content functionality with the ability to design and display micro content as curated knowledge containers or panels on any topic or in search results. The flexible knowledge panels can be used to improve the user experience (UX) by, for example, displaying the most relevant search results, highlighting “What’s New” information, or including YouTube video links in the search results. These containers can also be used to help bridge the gap between technical documentation and sales and marketing by highlighting new products, updated features, and promotions and turning technical information into a variable lead and revenue generation engine—without sacrificing the technical integrity of the critical information itself.

Authors and other content experts can learn more at an upcoming webinar, “Introducing Cloud-based Authoring in MadCap Central.” It will examine how to ​improve authoring efficiency by allowing anyone in the organization to easily create content in the cloud without MadCap Flare expertise. Led by Mike Hamilton, MadCap Software vice president of evangelism, the webinar will be held on February 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST. To learn more or register, visit here .

Single Sign-on for Secure Collaboration

MadCap Central also adds enterprise single sign-on (SSO) for improved user management, password management, and security compliance. Now organizations can leverage existing identity providers (IdPs) to simplify user authentication and strengthen security. By relying on an identity provider to manage users and access, administrators are freed from having to manually add and remove users. Meanwhile, users gain quick and easy access to MadCap Central from any location without having to complete any additional sign-on set up.

Additionally, authors using the MadCap Flare desktop application can directly log into MadCap Central once SSO is configured on their license.

More detail is available via an on-demand webinar, “How You Can Leverage SSO for Your User and Password Management,” which is led by Jennifer Morse, MadCap Software vice president of customer success. To watch the video, visit here .

Availability and Pricing

The latest releases of MadCap Central and MadCap Flare are available today. Pricing for MadCap Central is based on the team size and implementation. A 12-month subscription for MadCap Flare is available for $182 per month per user, billed annually. To learn more, visit MadCap Software at https://www.madcapsoftware.com , or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387.

