Madécasse Is Reimagined as Beyond Good

The Premium Chocolate Brand Renames Itself to Communicate Its Flavor and Social Mission.

More Fairness + More Flavor = Chocolate Made Right

Madécasse is changing its name to Beyond Good. What isn’t changing is our commitment to breaking the

status quo in the chocolate industry forever.

New York, New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madécasse, purveyor of exceptional single-origin chocolate bars and vanilla from Madagascar, unveils its new identity as Beyond Good at Salon Du Chocolat in New York City. The new branding sets the stage for Madécasse to move past the hard to pronounce name while stressing the rich flavor profile and impact of its high-quality products.

Initially founded in 2008, Beyond Good works directly with nearly 100 Malagasy farmers to source, ferment, and dry the finest quality of heirloom cocoa. “We’ve been in business for 11 years. We’ve known for about 10.5 of those years that our brand name wasn’t helping us,” acknowledges Tim McCollum, CEO & Founder. Earlier this year, the company partnered to establish a production factory in Antananarivo, which employs roughly 30 people to become the only U.S. producer making chocolate at the source in Madagascar. “Beyond Good gives us a platform to articulate the challenges in the global chocolate industry, and what we’re doing to solve them,” adds Mr. McCollum.

Beginning in January 2020, products bearing the new Beyond Good branding will begin to appear at retail as well as the company’s advertising, website, and social channels. The packaging will remain largely the same for the short term and will include “By Madecasse” to maintain brand recognition. The company collaborated with branding agency River & Wolf to craft an expressive name that emphasizes the robust range of flavors, sustainability standards, and transparency practices. “Naming is never easy, especially re-brands, but it was a privilege to develop a name for this ethical and compassionate company,” expresses Margaret Wolfson, Founder and Creative Director of River & Wolf.

Beyond Good invites consumers to experience a chocolate bar that doesn’t just taste good, it’s breaking the status quo. “Simply tasting good is no longer good enough,” proclaims Ashton Pina, Director of Communications. “We’re changing our name, but not our mission to use chocolate as a vehicle to make an impact in Africa”

Available nationwide at natural stores and specialty markets, Beyond Good’s chocolate bars are made with organic cocoa, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO ingredients, kosher, and vegan. Chocolate lovers can expect new offerings from Beyond Good in 2020.

Experience Beyond Good at Salon Du Chocolat NY, Booth 1133, November 16 & 17 at Jacob Javits Convention Center.

About Beyond Good

Initially founded in 2008, Beyond Good is on a mission to change the way the world experiences chocolate from the cocoa farmer to the consumer. By sourcing the finest heirloom cocoa from farmers and a production factory in Madagascar, Beyond Good is redefining what “good” means to the chocolate industry and is the only U.S. company producing premium bean-to-bar chocolate in Africa. It’s not just good, it’s Beyond Good. For more information, visit beyondgood.com.

