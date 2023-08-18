Change in control reinforces commitment to independence and long-term focus

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Investments Holdings, Inc. (“Madison Investments”), an independently-held investment management firm known for its expertise in actively managed, high-quality portfolios, is pleased to announce that majority ownership will be transferred from the firm’s founder, Frank Burgess, to the firm and current, long-standing team of senior management, investment professionals, and employees.

The change in control reflects the firm’s commitment to maintaining its independent, employee-owned status and preserving its distinctive owner-operator culture. This broad-based equity ownership structure will ensure that the current culture, which is conducive to high investment performance, a focus on client results, and an exceptional customer experience, will continue uninterrupted.

“Madison Investments has passionately served a wide array of clients for nearly 50 years,” stated Steven Carl, Chair of the Executive Committee of Madison Investments. “This ownership transition to the next generation of firm leaders and investment professionals secures the legacy of Madison Investments and continues the alignment of incentives between our employees and the clients that have entrusted us with their assets. The firm is extremely well positioned to continue delivering an excellent investment experience for years to come.”

The ownership transfer serves as the final phase of a comprehensive succession plan and is scheduled to go into effect in the fourth quarter of 2023.

