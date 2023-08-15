DIVL Ushers in New Era of Actively-Managed, Income-Oriented Solutions

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Investments , an independently-owned investment firm managing $22.9 billion in assets, today announces the launch of its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSE: DIVL).

The actively-managed, income-oriented ETF marks the debut of Madison Investments’ ETF suite, which is designed to help investors pursue income and capital appreciation by employing institutional-caliber, risk-controlled investment strategies. The firm plans to expand this suite in the coming weeks, with the launch of the Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSE: CVRD) and two active fixed income products: the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: MAGG) and the Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSE: MSTI). Each active ETF utilizes a disciplined investment process to pursue consistent income and market-like growth with below-market risk.

“As an employee- and founder-owned firm, Madison Investments has always put the long-term interests of our clients first. This means continually identifying and developing innovative solutions to help advisors and their clients pursue their financial goals,” says Steven Carl, Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Distribution Officer. “We firmly believe these active ETFs will carry forward our legacy of risk-conscious, institutional-caliber investment strategies.”

The Madison Dividend Value ETF targets current income production while providing an opportunity for capital appreciation. The fund invests in stocks with relative dividend yields that fall within the top 25% of their historic range to capture above-market yield and growth potential, with a focus on high-quality companies with strong balance sheets and durable competitive advantages to help manage risks. It has an expense ratio of 0.65%. The Madison Dividend Value ETF is managed by John Brown and Drew Justman, an experienced team with a combined 63 years of industry experience.

Patrick Ryan, President of Madison’s Funds and ETFs, notes, “This launch is a natural extension of our existing suite of investment strategies guided by our ‘Participate and Protect’ philosophy. Our organization recognizes the importance of actively balancing return potential with risk management. By capturing the value of active management within the ETF product wrapper, we’re providing investors with additional tools to participate in equity and fixed income markets with a proactive approach to risk.”

For more information on the Madison Dividend Value ETF, please visit madisonfunds.com/etfs.

About Madison Investments:

Based in Wisconsin’s capital city since its founding in 1974, the Madison Investments organization has grown from a local investment adviser to a multi-billion dollar investment organization that services clients across the U.S. and Canada. We aim to provide clients with a range of investment strategies across ETFs, mutual funds, managed accounts, and customized investment portfolios.

For more information, please visit: https://madisoninvestments.com/

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Madison Investments

madisoninvestments@gregoryfca.com

Disclosures

Before investing in any Madison Fund, you should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value. This website is intended for U.S. residents only. The information on this website does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“Madison” and/or “Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC, and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. Madison is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( www.finra.org ).

The net asset value (“NAV”) per share for each fund and class is determined each business day at the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (typically 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) by dividing the net assets of each fund and class by the number of shares outstanding of that fund and class.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

The writer of a covered call option forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

CVRD – An investment in the fund is subject to risk and there can be no assurance the fund will achieve its investment objective. The risks associated with an investment in the fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The principal risks of investing in the fund include: equity risk, growth and value investing risk, special risks associated with dividend paying stocks, option risk, interest rate risk, capital gain realization risks to taxpaying shareholders, and foreign security and emerging market risk. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the fund’s prospectus.

DIVL – An investment in the fund is subject to risk and there can be no assurance the fund will achieve its investment objective. The risks associated with an investment in the fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The principal risks of investing in the fund include: equity risk, growth and value investing risk, special risks associated with dividend paying stocks, option risk, interest rate risk, capital gain realization risks to taxpaying shareholders, and foreign security and emerging market risk. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the fund’s prospectus.

MAGG and MSTI – An investment in these funds is subject to risk and there can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objective. The risks associated with an investment in these funds can increase during times of significant market volatility. The principal risks of investing in these funds include: interest rate risk, call risk, risk of default, liquidity risk, mortgage-backed security risk, credit risk and repayment/extension risk, non-investment grade security risk and foreign security and emerging market risk. As interest rates rise, the prices of bonds fall. Long-term bonds are more exposed to interest-rate risk than short-term bonds. Unlike bonds, bond funds have ongoing fees and expenses. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the individual fund’s prospectus.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect®” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate near fully in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities. Therefore, the Fund’s investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.