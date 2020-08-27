Breaking News
Madison Marquette Adds New Jersey Shopping Center to Leasing Portfolio

DC-based Real Estate Service Provider, Developer and Operator Appointed to Lease Teterboro Landing

Washington, DC, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

 

WASHINGTON, DC—August 26, 2020–Madison Marquette, a leading private full-service real estate provider, investment manager, developer and operator, announced today it has been appointed to manage leasing at Teterboro Landing, a 383,000 SF mixed-use shopping center in Teterboro, NJ. Built in 2015, the center is owned by BIT Teterboro Landing Shops Urban Renewal, LLC, and is currently 100% leased. 

 

“We are delighted to have been selected for this important leasing assignment,” said Marcia Minton, Senior Director of Leasing. “Teterboro Landing is well known in the Northern New Jersey catchment as a dynamic and appealing shopping and dining destination with close proximity to the private Teterboro airport and the Meadowlands,” Marcia added.

 

The heavily trafficked center is anchored by Costco and Petco, with additional tenants including Panera Bread, BJ’s Brewhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Habit Burger, European Wax, and T-Mobile. Teterboro landing is located adjacent to Teterboro Airport—one of the busiest in the country for private jet travel—and situated within the heavily developed New Jersey Meadowlands Region surrounded by commercial and industrial land uses.

 

ABOUT MADISON MARQUETTE

 

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, service provider, developer and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated investment, development, leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading investment and advisory services across asset classes — including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Following its 2019 merger with the Boston-based Roseview Group, Madison Marquette added capital markets, investment banking and corporate advisory services to its integrated capabilities. Founded in 1992, the company built its reputation on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets, and now leverages that performance legacy to provide clients with exceptional asset services and investment advice. Madison Marquette has a strategic bench of professionals providing nationwide service from 14 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies. For additional information, visit www.madisonmarquette.com. 

