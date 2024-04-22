Seasoned Real Estate Investor Strengthens Firm’s Capital Markets and Fundraising Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced that Samir Tejpaul has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, effective April 1, 2024. In this new role, Mr. Tejpaul will deepen the firm’s relationships with the global institutional investment community and expand its business development of private credit products and capital markets. He is based in New York and will report to Brian Shatz and Josh Zegen, Co-Founders and Managing Principals of Madison Realty Capital.

Mr. Tejpaul has more than a decade of commercial real estate and investing experience leading loan origination and structuring, alternative asset backed lending, and institutional capital raising initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Tejpaul served as Managing Director and Head of Credit Capital Markets & Specialty Asset Finance for Affinius Capital (fka Square Mile Capital). During his tenure, he was responsible for sourcing, negotiating and structuring debt and equity transactions, capital raising, and managing the firm’s capital markets relationships. Since 2018, Mr. Tejpaul has led, structured, or financed billions worth of gross lending deals across a variety of strategies, including transitional bridge loans, construction loans, preferred equity, CMBS, and subordinate debt.

Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz, Managing Principals and Co-Founders of Madison Realty Capital, said, “We are excited to welcome an executive of Samir’s caliber to Madison Realty Capital as we continue to attract top talent and expand our platform. Samir is a seasoned real estate investor with a history of scaling and driving value creating initiatives at real estate investment firms, and brings with him deep relationships with borrowers, asset managers, and institutional allocators. Importantly, Samir has the entrepreneurial spirit and solutions-oriented mindset we seek and cultivate in all of our people. The need for experienced lenders with stability and certainty of execution is as great as it has ever been, and we look forward to Samir’s contributions as we continue to execute on behalf of our global investor base and enhance the robust platform we have built over the past 20 years.”

“I am thrilled to join Madison Realty Capital, which has distinguished itself over the past two decades by providing highly flexible capital solutions, speed, and certainty to borrowers across real estate asset classes, geographies, and market cycles,” said Mr. Tejpaul. “Madison Realty Capital is exceptionally well-positioned to grow in this environment, and I am eager to work closely with Brian and Josh to help the firm capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of it.”

Prior to joining Square Mile Capital in 2018, Mr. Tejpaul served as a Vice President in Deutsche Bank’s Commercial Real Estate group, where he originated, structured, and distributed whole loans and subordinate debt within the firm’s CRE, CMBS and balance sheet lending platforms. Mr. Tejpaul currently serves as Chair of the Alternative Lenders & High Yield Investors Forum for the CRE Finance Council. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated private equity firm focused on US-based commercial real estate private credit strategies. As of December 31, 2023, the firm, including its controlled affiliates (collectively, “Madison”), manages $19.4 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed $42.4 billion of securities and non-securities real estate transactions largely through direct lending to a wide range of borrowers, acquiring non-performing loans and making preferred equity investments. Madison Realty Capital seeks to deliver value across every phase of the property lifecycle by providing customized financing solutions and strong underwriting capabilities that meet borrowers’ unique needs with speed and certainty of execution.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles and Israel, the firm has 75 employees across its real estate investment, asset management, and development disciplines. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit madisonrealtycapital.com.

Media Contact

For Madison Realty Capital:

Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]