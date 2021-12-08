Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Madison Realty Capital Originates $125 Million Loan for Rego Park Mixed-Use Development Site in Queens, New York

Madison Realty Capital Originates $125 Million Loan for Rego Park Mixed-Use Development Site in Queens, New York

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced it has provided a $125 million loan to RB Realty Capital for the development of a 330,000 square foot mixed-use building located at 98-08 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park in Queens, New York.

The 22-story property will include 155 multifamily units and 31 residential condominiums in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. The Class-A property will offer 94,654 square feet of retail and community facility space, luxury amenities including a roof deck, fitness center, yoga room, playroom and lounge, and a 365-car parking garage. Through the Affordable New York program, 30% of the multifamily residences will be affordable.

“Rego Park is a rapidly expanding neighborhood with exciting new retail developments, yet newly built, high-quality living options have not kept pace with growing demand,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Madison Realty Capital is pleased to leverage our significant expertise investing across New York City’s boroughs to provide efficient and flexible financing to RB Realty Capital, a family-owned business with over thirty years of experience in Queens and support an attractive new residential development that adds conveniently located affordable housing in Rego Park.”

Avi Matatov, Principal of RB Realty Capital added, “Madison Realty Capital has a strong track record supporting borrowers developing top-tier mixed-use projects in Queens and across New York. Their team is highly professional, and we are excited to leverage our deep familiarity with the neighborhood to deliver new residences with substantial affordable housing options.”

About Madison Realty Capital 

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that, as of September 30, 2021, manages approximately $7.5 billion in total assets on behalf of an institutional global investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed more than $16 billion in transactions in the U.S. providing reputable borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the firm has over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been frequently named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as a top construction lender, among other industry recognitions. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

CONTACT: Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
madisonrealty@gasthalter.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.